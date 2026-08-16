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Over 180 combat engagements, the enemy launched 6.8 thousand drones – General Staff on the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Over the past day, 181 combat engagements took place at the front. The enemy launched 6,862 drones and dropped 161 guided aerial bombs, and was most active in the Pokrovsk direction.

Over 180 combat engagements, the enemy launched 6.8 thousand drones – General Staff on the situation at the front

In total, since the beginning of this day, 181 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy launched 6.8 thousand drones and dropped 161 guided aerial bombs, operating most actively in the Pokrovsk, Sloviansk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff’s update.

The enemy launched one missile strike using 13 missiles, carried out 52 airstrikes, and dropped 161 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,862 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2,355 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops 

- the update says.

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy attack. In addition, the enemy carried out two airstrikes using six guided aerial bombs and shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas 29 times, including once with multiple-launch rocket systems.

During the day, in the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times near Lyman, Kozacha Lopan, Izbytske, Okhrimivka, Kruhle and Dvorichanske; one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out two assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces today in the direction of the settlements of Novoplatonivka and Kurylivka; one combat engagement is ongoing.

Eight attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction in the areas of Karpivka, Ridkodub, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Lyman and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped 15 attempts by the invaders to advance near Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kryva Luka, Zakitne, Mykolaivka and Riznykivka; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy assault operations were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assaults near Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka and Stepanivka; two more combat engagements are ongoing.

A total of 21 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Serhiivka, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhirodne and Novopavlivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 36 occupiers were eliminated and 10 wounded here today; two vehicles and four pieces of the enemy’s special equipment were destroyed. One artillery system, two vehicles, two pieces of special equipment and one enemy unmanned aerial vehicle control post were damaged. A total of 219 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Our defenders successfully repelled one occupier attack in the Oleksandrivka direction near Yehorivka.

Twelve occupier attacks were recorded in the Hulyaipole direction in the areas of the settlements of Rivne, Rizdvianka, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Kopani and Hulyaipole; one more attack is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near Novoiaklivka.

No enemy assault operations were recorded in the Prydniprovske direction.

There have been no significant changes in the situation in the other directions.

Over the past 24 hours, 212 combat engagements occurred at the front, while Russia dropped 312 guided aerial bombs — General Staff16.08.26, 08:39 • 9644 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
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