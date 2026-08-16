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Over the past 24 hours, 212 combat engagements occurred at the front, while Russia dropped 312 guided aerial bombs — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Over the past 24 hours, 212 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The Russians carried out 99 airstrikes, dropping 312 guided aerial bombs.

Over the past 24 hours, 212 combat engagements occurred at the front, while Russia dropped 312 guided aerial bombs — General Staff

During the past day, August 15, 212 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Russian occupiers carried out 99 airstrikes, during which they dropped 312 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, the Russians deployed 11,235 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,122 strikes on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops, 64 of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The enemy shelled the populated areas of Korenok, Sopych, Bachivsk, Neskuchne, Bezsalivka, Rohizne, Ryzhivka, Hirky, Ulanove, Volfyne in Sumy region; and Khrinivka and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region. Korenok and Ulanove came under airstrikes.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, seven artillery systems and one control post for unmanned aerial vehicles.

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk fronts, our defenders stopped four enemy assaults over the past day. At the same time, the aggressor carried out 49 strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

On the South Slobozhanskyi front, Ukrainian units repelled five enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Vovchanski Khutory and toward the populated areas of Zybine, Anyskine and Okhrimivka.

On the Kupiansk front, the enemy conducted 10 offensive actions toward Radkivka and Kurylivka.

Attempts to penetrate the Ukrainian defenses were repelled on the Lyman front, where the occupiers attacked nine times toward the populated areas of Cherneshchyna, Novyi Myr, Drobysheve, Lyman and Dibrova, and near the populated areas of Ridkodub and Novoselivka.

On the Sloviansk front, the enemy carried out 21 assault actions in the areas of the populated areas of Riznykivka, Kryva Luka and Zakitne, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Pyskynivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russian invaders conducted no offensive actions.

Twenty-eight attacks were recorded on the Kostiantynivka front. The invaders conducted assault actions in the areas of the populated areas of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Sofiivka and Rusyn Yar, and toward the populated areas of Vilne, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka and Kucheriv Yar.

The enemy carried out 34 attacks on the Pokrovsk front. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the populated areas of Vasylivka, Udachne, Kotlyne and Novopidhორodne, and toward the populated areas of Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Novohryshyne, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka.

On the Oleksandrivka front, the invaders carried out two attacks toward the populated areas of Oleksandrohrad and Rybne.

On the Hulyaipole front, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders six times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Charivne, Novoselivka and Tsvitkove, and in the area of Bilohiria.

On the Orikhiv front, our defenders stopped three attempts by the enemy to advance toward Stepnohirsk and Plavni, and in the area of Plavni.

On the Dnipro front, the enemy conducted no assault actions over the past day.

Over the past day, Russian invader casualties amounted to 1,510 personnel. Also destroyed or disabled were one tank, seven armored combat vehicles, 75 artillery systems, eight multiple-launch rocket systems, two air defense systems, 16 ground robotic systems, 1,920 unmanned aerial vehicles, 476 motor vehicles and seven pieces of the enemy's special equipment.

The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv, Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih with missiles and 106 drones, the Air Force reports16.08.26, 08:21 • 850 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine