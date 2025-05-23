Over 170 Russian citizens owned almost 100 hectares of land near Kyiv: the land has been returned to the ownership of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Security Service of Ukraine has identified 176 Russian citizens who illegally owned almost 100 hectares of agricultural land in the Kyiv region. Currently, these plots have been returned to the ownership of Ukraine.
Almost 100 hectares of agricultural land in the Kyiv region were illegally owned by citizens of the Russian Federation. Currently, their plots have been returned to the ownership of Ukraine.
UNN reports with reference to the press service of the SBU.
Details
According to the Security Service of Ukraine, 176 citizens of the Russian Federation owned land near Kyiv. This was discovered thanks to a check of the State Geocadastre registers, according to the plan of systematic work to minimize the influence of the aggressor country.
As a result of complex measures, the presence of plots in at least 176 residents of the aggressor country was detected and confirmed.
Russians received ownership as inheritance even before the start of the full-scale war.
According to the current legislation of our state, only citizens of Ukraine have the right to own agricultural land, and foreigners do not, the SBU notes.
Together with the Prosecutor's Office, measures were taken to terminate the property rights of citizens of the Russian Federation to the detected plots. The confiscated agricultural land was transferred to the accounting of the State Geocadastre Department.
Let us remind you
The hotel and restaurant complex "Galera", located in the coastal strip of the Dnieper, is subject to demolition by a court decision. A plot of 0.5 hectares worth UAH 3.2 million will be returned to the community.