Over 13,000 Ukrainians have declared firearms: which ones are most common

Ukrainians declared 15,000 firearms and 8 million rounds of ammunition in a year, said Vyacheslav Savchenko, head of the National Police of Ukraine's Weapons Circulation Control Department, on the telethon, writes UNN.

A year has passed since the declaration of weapons, and we can note that during this period, the population has been actively participating in the declaration process, and 13,600 people have directly contacted the territorial units of the National Police, who, in turn, declared over 15,000 firearms. - said Savchenko.

Regarding the types of weapons, according to him, "the main one being declared is automatic weapons." "Almost 9,000 units of such weapons have been declared," the police representative said.

Also, according to him, citizens have the right to declare ammunition. "And their total number at the moment is 8 million rounds of ammunition for these weapons," he noted.

"Also, if they do not wish to keep and store these weapons in the future, citizens also surrender them. And 398 units of firearms were surrendered, including 171 automatic units and over 68,000 rounds of ammunition," Savchenko indicated.

According to him, if we go into detail about what kind of weapons are being declared, "most often it is rifled and smoothbore weapons that, for one reason or another, ended up in the possession of citizens and are stored without proper authorization." "As I mentioned, common types are automatic weapons of military models. Also, the emphasis is on the fact that machine guns, grenade launchers, flamethrowers, portable anti-aircraft missile systems, barrel artillery systems, and ammunition for them are voluntarily surrendered to the National Police, which also excludes criminal liability for their illegal storage," Savchenko said.

According to him, "on average, the flow of people (declarants - ed.) is about 50 people per day across the country." On weekends, according to him, fewer appeals are recorded. "Overall, the dynamics of firearm declaration are stable. That is, people apply on an ongoing basis," Savchenko noted.

