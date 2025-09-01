Over 120 hectares of Buzky Gard National Park returned to the state - Prosecutor General's Office

The results of the land auction were declared invalid. Prosecutors in Mykolaiv region continue to counteract the illegal alienation of land, preserving Ukraine's natural heritage. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Mykolaiv region: in court, prosecutors achieved the invalidation of land auction results and returned 121 hectares of land of the Buzky Gard National Nature Park to the state.

Protected and valuable lands have been returned to the state.

The protected area was classified as agricultural land and, as a result of an auction illegally conducted by the Main Department of Derzhheokadastr in Mykolaiv Oblast together with the Myhiivka village council, was transferred for use to a company, although they had no authority to dispose of it.

It was established that the results of the auction were falsified: they were conducted without real competition and with an understated fee for land use.

