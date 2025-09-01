$41.320.06
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
02:20 PM • 6182 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
11:39 AM • 15145 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
September 1, 09:15 AM • 99998 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 67852 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
September 1, 07:50 AM • 121550 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
September 1, 06:45 AM • 129868 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 115539 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 95172 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 36449 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
Publications
Exclusives
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
September 1, 07:50 AM • 121560 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 06:45 AM • 129880 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Over 120 hectares of Buzky Gard National Park returned to the state - Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The Mykolaiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, through the court, achieved the invalidation of land auction results. 121 hectares of land belonging to the Buzky Gard National Nature Park have been returned to the state.

Over 120 hectares of Buzky Gard National Park returned to the state - Prosecutor General's Office

The results of the land auction were declared invalid. Prosecutors in Mykolaiv region continue to counteract the illegal alienation of land, preserving Ukraine's natural heritage. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Mykolaiv region: in court, prosecutors achieved the invalidation of land auction results and returned 121 hectares of land of the Buzky Gard National Nature Park to the state.

Protected and valuable lands have been returned to the state.

Reference

The protected area was classified as agricultural land and, as a result of an auction illegally conducted by the Main Department of Derzhheokadastr in Mykolaiv Oblast together with the Myhiivka village council, was transferred for use to a company, although they had no authority to dispose of it.

It was established that the results of the auction were falsified: they were conducted without real competition and with an understated fee for land use.

Recall

In Kyiv region, environmental damage was caused. According to the investigation, a representative of the forestry enterprise SE "Forests of Ukraine" illegally authorized the felling of 137 trees over 90 years old.

