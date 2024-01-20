Enemy drone preliminary destroyed in Cherkasy region at night - RMA

An enemy drone was preliminarily shot down in the sky over Cherkasy region at night - in Cherkasy district, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets said on Saturday, UNN reports.

At night, the region was on alert for almost three hours. At the same time, it was under the reliable protection of our defenders. According to preliminary information, they destroyed an enemy UAV in Cherkasy region. No casualties and no damage to infrastructure - Taburets wrote on Telegram.

Operational groups continue to inspect the area, he noted.

4 out of 7 enemy Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night