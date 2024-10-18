Our children have the right to study in a modern school - Brovary mayor on loan to complete construction
Kyiv • UNN
The Brovary City Council has decided to take out a EUR 2.2 million loan to complete the construction of the Lyceum No. 10 junior school. Mayor Ihor Sapozhko emphasized the importance of modern education for children, despite wartime.
The Brovary City Council has decided to take out a loan of more than 2 million euros to complete the construction of the junior school of Lyceum No. 10, which began before the full-scale Russian invasion. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
The relevant decision was made at an extraordinary session of the Brovary City Council on October 18. Construction of a modern junior school, Lyceum No. 10, in Brovary began in 2020.
The commissioning of a new school on Simon Petliura Street has been an urgent issue for several years now. Unfortunately, with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, priorities have shifted not only in each family, but also in the state and in our community as a whole. However, we did not stop working at the site, to the extent possible within the local budget and the staffing capabilities of the contractors. Currently, we plan to use the loan funds to speed up the completion of the work and the opening of our modern school as much as possible
The loan of EUR 2.2 million is provided by the state-owned Ukreximbank for a period of 60 months and a grace period of one year for repayment of the loan principal and interest.
"I understand that the decision will seem wrong and unpopular to some, and there will be many opinions from the public, but we are confident that our children have the right to study in a modern, bright and spacious school," added Ihor Sapozhko.
