Orthodox Ukrainians celebrate Easter today: history, traditions, customs

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97636 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110373 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153063 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156834 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252834 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174692 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165855 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148407 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227204 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31544 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28139 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35058 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28400 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25298 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252834 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227204 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213129 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238806 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225491 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97642 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69602 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76100 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113402 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114275 views
Orthodox Ukrainians celebrate Easter today: history, traditions, customs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22447 views

Today, on May 5, Christians of the Eastern rite celebrate one of the greatest religious holidays - the Resurrection of the Lord. According to the Bible, Jesus Christ died on the cross on Friday, around three o'clock in the afternoon. It is believed that the soul of Jesus Christ returned to his body on the night of Saturday to Sunday.

Today, on May 5, Christians of the Eastern rite celebrate one of the greatest religious holidays - the Resurrection of the Lord, UNN reports .

According to the Bible, Jesus Christ died on the cross on Friday, about three o'clock in the afternoon. In the evening of the same day, the body was taken down from the cross by Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus, Jesus' secret followers, and carried to a cave.

It is believed that the soul of Jesus Christ returned to his body on the night of Saturday to Sunday, after which he left the cave without moving the stone or breaking the seal, because his body was no longer subject to natural laws.

On Sunday morning, the women myrrh-bearers Mary Magdalene, the Virgin Mary, the mother of James, and Solomon came to the tomb with fragrant oils to anoint the body of Jesus. When they got there, they only saw the stone rolled away and an empty tomb. Then an angel appeared to the worried women and announced the Resurrection of the Lord.

The first direct evidence of the celebration of Easter dates back to the middle of the second century, but for a long time there was no consensus among the churches on the date of this holiday. Mainly to solve this problem, the Emperor Constantine convened the Council of Nicea in 325, which decided that Easter should be celebrated  on the Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox.

The celebration of Easter begins with a Saturday evening service that lasts until Sunday morning.

Easter 2024: where and when to watch the online broadcast of services5/3/24, 10:04 PM • 27997 views

After attending church, people return home with blessed Easter baskets and sit down to a festive meal.  Housewives prepare all the dishes in advance, usually on Thursday and Saturday, including dyeing eggs and baking Easter cakes.

There are also many restrictions on this holiday. In particular, it is not allowed on Easter:

- swear and curse;

- engage in physical labor;

- throw away consecrated food;

-  to refuse to help someone;

- dye and cut hair;

- tell fortunes and perform various rituals.

More than 20 thousand law enforcement officers will be deployed to ensure law and order on Easter5/1/24, 2:29 AM • 16913 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society

