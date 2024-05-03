Easter 2024: where and when to watch the online broadcast of services

This year, Ukrainians will celebrate the main Christian holiday, Easter, for the third time in the midst of a full-scale war. Ukrainians are urged to avoid going to church and avoid large crowds if possible. Instead, you can watch online broadcasts of Easter liturgies, UNN reports.

In particular, the services of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine will be broadcast on the Youtube channel and , the OCU Facebook page and on the personal page of Metropolitan Epifaniy.

It will also be broadcast on "Suspilne Kultura" (May 4 at 23:00) and on "Ukrainian Radio" and "Radio Kultura" (May 5 after midnight).

The broadcast of the service in the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church will be available on the UGCC Youtube channel "Live TV".

You can join the service online on "Suspilne Kultura" (May 5 at 7:00) and on "Ukrainian Radio" and "Radio Kultura" (after 8:30).

