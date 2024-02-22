Organization of American States adopts declaration on war in Ukraine

25 member states of the Organization of American States have adopted a Declaration on the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, UNN reports.

Markarova thanked the participating countries for supporting this declaration.

Special thanks to our friends from Antigua and Barbuda and Argentina for their leadership in promoting the Declaration Markarova wrote.

She emphasized that Ukraine and the countries of the Americas are geographically distant, but they speak the same language: the language of democracy, freedom, human rights, and respect for international law.

President Zelensky also thanked for the adoption of the document.

The document condemns Russian aggression and calls on the Kremlin to stop it immediately. I especially appreciate the attention to the fate of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia Zelensky wrote.

He thanked Antigua and Barbuda for its leadership in promoting the declaration, as well as Argentina, which holds the presidency of the OAS Permanent Council, for its unwavering support.

The Organization of American States is an international organization on the American continent. The OAS was founded in 1948 to perform mainly commercial functions. The goal of the OAS was proclaimed to be, in particular, peace and prosperity in the Western Hemisphere. The Organization of American States, under its current name, was created on the basis of the Pan American Union in the spring of 1948.