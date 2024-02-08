Markarova: US Senate to reconsider bill on aid to Ukraine

On February 8, the U.S. Senate will reconsider the bill on assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but without migration reform. This was reported on her Facebook page by Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova, UNN reports.

Details

A large package of funding for international aid and migration reform was supported in the US Senate due to the lack of votes for the agreement on migration reform that negotiators have been working on in recent months.

That is why, even before the vote on the Large Package, the Appropriations Committee published the text of a "substitute" document that provides only for international assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan Markarova noted.

She noted that the Senate supported (58 votes to 41) the procedural decision to reconsider the decision to vote, which is necessary to put to a vote the issue of ending debate and considering a "clean" bill on US international aid without migration reform. This will require 60 votes.

The evening session adjourned, with Majority Leader Schumer announcing that he intends to bring up a motion to end debate on the US foreign aid bill, which includes Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific states, at 12 p.m. Washington time on February 8 Makarova wrote.

The Senate will reconsider the document, but without migration reform, on Thursday, December 8, at 19:00 (Kyiv time).

