Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 71264 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117909 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122766 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164728 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165199 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267594 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176848 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166842 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148609 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237679 views

Markarova: US Senate to reconsider bill on aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 99625 views

On February 8, the US Senate will reconsider a bill to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan without including migration reform.

On February 8, the U.S. Senate will reconsider the bill on assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but without migration reform. This was reported on her Facebook page by Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova, UNN reports.

Details

A large package of funding for international aid and migration reform was supported in the US Senate due to the lack of votes for the agreement on migration reform that negotiators have been working on in recent months.

That is why, even before the vote on the Large Package, the Appropriations Committee published the text of a "substitute" document that provides only for international assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan

Markarova noted.

She noted that the Senate supported (58 votes to 41) the procedural decision to reconsider the decision to vote, which is necessary to put to a vote the issue of ending debate and considering a "clean" bill on US international aid without migration reform. This will require 60 votes.

The evening session adjourned, with Majority Leader Schumer announcing that he intends to bring up a motion to end debate on the US foreign aid bill, which includes Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific states, at 12 p.m. Washington time on February 8

Makarova wrote.

The Senate will reconsider the document, but without migration reform, on Thursday, December 8, at 19:00 (Kyiv time).

Bipartisan Border and Foreign Assistance Bill Fails to Pass in U.S. Senate, but Democrats Have a Plan B07.02.24, 22:38 • 113690 views

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
chuck-schumerChuck Schumer
taiwanTaiwan
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising