Bipartisan Border and Foreign Assistance Bill Fails to Pass in U.S. Senate, but Democrats Have a Plan B

On Wednesday, a bipartisan bill combining a major overhaul of U.S. immigration and border security, as well as nearly $100 billion in foreign aid, failed to gain enough votes to move forward in the U.S. Senate. However, according to Reuters, Senate Democrats have prepared a plan B. They want to separate the issues of foreign aid and the border. The work in the Senate is still ongoing, and another vote is expected today. Therefore, there is a chance that the aid to Ukraine will be approved today, UNN writes.

The Senate did not approve a $118 billion bipartisan package that would have strengthened immigration laws, helped Ukraine fight Russian invasion, and supported Israel in its war with Hamas.

The vote was passed: 49 to 50

To pass this package of measures, 60 votes were needed in the House, which is controlled by Democrats with a 51-49 margin.

Although the negotiations on this document lasted for months, the Republicans defeated the proposed document, which was supposed to strengthen border security.

In particular, Republicans insist that any additional assistance to the two US allies should also address the large number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border, which is currently a major concern for American voters.

Most Republicans categorically rejected the package when the text of the document was released on Sunday. Although it contained many of their proposals.

Former President Donald Trump is putting pressure on Republicans to refuse any compromise. Trump has chosen the border issue as the basis of his election campaign. He wants to play it up in the race to defeat Democratic President Joe Biden in the November election.

Nevertheless, the defeat of the bill left open the possibility that Congress could still provide much-needed assistance to the US allies.

Later in the day, the Senate is expected to vote on a $96 billion package that would eliminate immigration provisions but leave foreign aid unchanged.

An aide to Republican Senator Roger Wicker predicts that the foreign aid package will win more than 60 votes in the 100-seat chamber - a rare display of bipartisan support.

The bill currently under consideration in the US Senate provides $95.34 billion for security assistance. This includes money for security assistance to Ukraine and Israel, international humanitarian aid, and resources to help allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

Senate aides said they believe the package has a good chance of moving forward in the chamber after several influential Republicans said they would support it.

Here's some of the draft law they published:

ASSISTANCE TO UKRAINE

The bill provides $60.06 billion in additional aid to Ukraine. Much of this will come in the form of weapons and military equipment purchased by US defense companies and to restore US stockpiles after two years of transfer for Ukraine's fight against Russian invaders.

AID TO ISRAEL

The Senate plan directs $14.1 billion to Israel to support its war against Hamas.

It also deprives the United States of funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency. Israel accused 12 Palestinian UNRWA employees of involvement in the October 7 Hamas attack.

SUPPORT FOR THE RED PESTILENCE

The bill gives the Pentagon $2.44 billion for operations around the Red Sea, where US forces have been trying to fight attacks on Houthi rebel ships in Yemen.

INDO-PACIFIC FINANCING

The bill provides for spending nearly $4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan, and to deter Chinese aggression.

HUMANITARIAN AID

The bill provides $9.15 billion in humanitarian aid to provide food, water, shelter, medical care and other services to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world.