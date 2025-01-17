ukenru
Actual
Orban wants to "throw" sanctions against the Russian Federation "out the window" against the backdrop of Trump's arrival

Orban wants to "throw" sanctions against the Russian Federation "out the window" against the backdrop of Trump's arrival

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30532 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated the need to lift sanctions against Russia and expects changes with the arrival of Trump. He also called Ukraine a "serious challenge" for the European economy.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban would "throw" sanctions against Russia "out the window" and expects changes with the arrival of Donald Trump to power in the USA, writes UNN referring to the press service of the Hungarian government.

Details

Orban mentioned the "peacekeeping mission" of Hungary, which Budapest "took on" since the beginning of the EU presidency, but noted that "it is time for Donald Trump to take over the baton when he takes office".

Orban, as indicated, "warned: a new period is beginning, so Brussels' main task is to adapt to the changed situation, primarily on issues of war and peace, as well as sanctions".

"It's time to throw the sanctions out the window and establish relations with the Russians without sanctions," Orban said, adding, however, that "so far no encouraging signals have come from Brussels and that it will take another month or two for this."

He also called Ukraine "a very serious challenge and even a threat" to the European economy.

Budapest says the EU should talk to Trump before deciding whether to extend sanctions against Russia16.01.25, 16:31 • 27112 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

