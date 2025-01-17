Orban wants to "throw" sanctions against the Russian Federation "out the window" against the backdrop of Trump's arrival

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban would "throw" sanctions against Russia "out the window" and expects changes with the arrival of Donald Trump to power in the USA, writes UNN referring to the press service of the Hungarian government.

Details

Orban mentioned the "peacekeeping mission" of Hungary, which Budapest "took on" since the beginning of the EU presidency, but noted that "it is time for Donald Trump to take over the baton when he takes office".

Orban, as indicated, "warned: a new period is beginning, so Brussels' main task is to adapt to the changed situation, primarily on issues of war and peace, as well as sanctions".

"It's time to throw the sanctions out the window and establish relations with the Russians without sanctions," Orban said, adding, however, that "so far no encouraging signals have come from Brussels and that it will take another month or two for this."

He also called Ukraine "a very serious challenge and even a threat" to the European economy.

Budapest says the EU should talk to Trump before deciding whether to extend sanctions against Russia