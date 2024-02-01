Orban says he has received guarantees that Hungary's money will not go to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claims to have received a guarantee that Hungary's money will not go to Ukraine. He said this following the decision of the EU summit, where all 27 countries of the bloc agreed to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to HVG.

We agreed on a control mechanism that guarantees the rational use of money, and we received a guarantee that Hungary's money will not go to Ukraine. After long negotiations, we accepted this offer - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his social media page.

According to Orban, on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, there was a discussion about whether the European Union should support Ukraine, and if so, how and how much money it should be. According to him, it was here that the talks broke down last December because of Orban's refusal.

"We were afraid that the EU funds belonging to the Hungarians, which the Commission has not yet provided us with, might sooner or later end up in Ukraine. We were also afraid that we would be providing resources to Ukraine for too long and uncontrollably," he said.

These fears were allayed in Brussels on Thursday, when Orban also nodded in support of Ukraine, the newspaper writes.

