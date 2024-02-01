ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Orban says he has received guarantees that Hungary's money will not go to Ukraine

Orban says he has received guarantees that Hungary's money will not go to Ukraine

Kyiv

 • 27215 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he has received guarantees that Hungarian money will not go to Ukraine after the EU agreed to provide 50 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claims to have received a guarantee that Hungary's money will not go to Ukraine. He said this following the decision of the EU summit, where all 27 countries of the bloc agreed to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to HVG.

We agreed on a control mechanism that guarantees the rational use of money, and we received a guarantee that Hungary's money will not go to Ukraine. After long negotiations, we accepted this offer

- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his social media page.

According to Orban, on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, there was a discussion about whether the European Union should support Ukraine, and if so, how and how much money it should be. According to him, it was here that the talks broke down last December because of Orban's refusal.

"We were afraid that the EU funds belonging to the Hungarians, which the Commission has not yet provided us with, might sooner or later end up in Ukraine. We were also afraid that we would be providing resources to Ukraine for too long and uncontrollably," he said.

These fears were allayed in Brussels on Thursday, when Orban also nodded in support of Ukraine, the newspaper writes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

Contact us about advertising