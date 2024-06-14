ukenru
Orban calls NATO's desire to defeat Russia a mistake

Orban calls NATO's desire to defeat Russia a mistake

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13925 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claims that NATO is contributing to the war in Ukraine by wanting to defeat Russia, while Hungary remains the only member of the Alliance that wants peace and opposes Ukraine's victory.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that it is precisely because of NATO member states' desire to defeat Russia that the Alliance is contributing to the war in Ukraine.  Orban said this in a traditional Friday interview with the state radio, reports Telex, writes UNN.

Details

The Hungarian prime minister said that  Hungary is one of the most loyal members of NATO. According to him, 31 out of 32 NATO member states want to defeat the Russians," meaning all members of the Alliance except his country.

Hungary's position is that this is a mistake. Even if it means that we are left alone among the 32

- Orban emphasized. 

He is sure that Ukraine's victory is not necessary, but NATO is still "promoting war, while Hungary is on the side of peace." 

Dialogue and work on the meeting between Orban and Zelensky continues - Stefanishina

Addendum

Orban explained his position by saying that he does not want "even one square inch of Hungary to become a Russian military target.

The official also complained that feels that Hungary is being swayed to the side that "peace can be solved by war

Nevertheless, in the end , the Hungarian prime minister emphasized that his government would not obstruct the NATO mission in Ukraine, but would not participate in it either.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have managed to find some common ground on how to work with Ukraine. 

