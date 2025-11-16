Orban called fears of a Russian attack on Europe "ridiculous"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that there is no threat of a Russian attack on EU or NATO countries. He said this in the MD MEETS podcast, where he also criticized the European Union's position on supporting Ukraine, as reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

In the conversation, Orbán stated that the EU is misjudging the situation on the front: "They say it publicly: we must continue the war to continue supporting Ukraine... Wrong, completely wrong. Time works more for the Russians than for us."

He also rejected accusations that he is helping Russia: "I don't care if Putin wins or loses... I care about the future of European peoples, including Hungarians."

Orbán also called attempts to inflict a military defeat on Russia in Ukraine dangerous, stating: "If a nuclear power loses a conventional war... then the nuclear risk is immediately on the table."

The Prime Minister emphasized that he does not believe in the possibility of a Russian attack on the West: "I find it ridiculous to say that Russia will attack the EU or NATO, simply because it is not strong enough."

Orbán stressed that the EU significantly outweighs Russia in terms of population and combined military power: "The Russians have not been able to fully occupy Ukraine for more than three years. How can we in Europe claim that we are weaker than Russia?"

He also called US President Donald Trump a "man of peace" and said he wants to help him reach an agreement on Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukrainians and Russians do not seek peace, so external forces must convince them to make peace. He noted that the EU has leverage over Kyiv, but the West cannot convince Russia, which seeks to occupy all of Ukraine.