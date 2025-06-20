$41.690.06
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
Optimal time to cross the Polish border: border guards named the least busy days and hours

Kyiv • UNN

Ukrainian border guards have named the optimal time for crossing the border with Poland, considering repair works at the Shehyni and Medyka checkpoints. It is recommended to depart from Ukraine on weekdays in the morning or late in the evening, and it is better to enter Ukraine on weekends.

Optimal time to cross the Polish border: border guards named the least busy days and hours

Due to repair works at the Shehyni (Ukraine) and Medyka (Poland) checkpoints, border guards warn of possible delays and advise planning departure from Ukraine on weekdays - in the morning or late evening, and entry - on weekends, when traffic is less intense. Svitlana Burda, spokeswoman for the 7th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service, said this on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Repair and modernization works are underway at the Shehyni checkpoint on the Ukrainian side, as well as at the Medyka checkpoint in Poland. This, in turn, affects the overall speed of border operations. The optimal option for leaving Ukraine currently remains weekdays, or morning or late evening hours. For entry into Ukraine, we advise choosing weekend days

- she said.

Recall

With the beginning of summer holidays and the activation of the tourist season, passenger traffic through checkpoints on the border in Lviv region increased by 25%, and according to forecasts - may reach up to 40% compared to the usual regime.

At the same time, according to Demchenko, thanks to the introduction of "eCherha" for buses, queues at checkpoints decreased.

