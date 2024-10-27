Opposition in Georgia does not recognize election results: protests are possible
Kyiv • UNN
After the parliamentary elections in Georgia, opposition parties accuse the government of fraud and threaten to protest. Opposition leaders are demanding a review of the results, and the situation in the country remains tense.
In Georgia, the situation is escalating after the parliamentary elections, the results of which have caused dissatisfaction among the opposition. This was reported by Echo of the Caucasus, UNN.
Details
The head of the Unity party, Tina Bokuchava, said that their political force would not recognize the results of the vote, accusing the authorities of fraud.
The leader of the Coalition for Change, Nika Gvaramia, also voiced harsh criticism, claiming that the ruling Georgian Dream party was trying to carry out a "constitutional coup." He announced protests demanding that the election results be verified and complaints addressed.
The other two opposition parties that received more than 5% of the vote, the Strong Georgia coalition (9.02%) and Gakharia - For Georgia (8.22%), have not yet expressed their positions.
The situation in Georgia remains tense, and protests could have a significant impact on the country's political stability.
In Georgia, the ruling party has won a majority in parliament: the country is preparing for presidential elections27.10.24, 00:41 • 20672 views