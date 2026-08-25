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OnlyFans owner Radvin̦skiy received $700 million in dividends before his death - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

OnlyFans revenue grew to $1.6 billion, while profit rose to $715 million. Owner Leonid Radvin̦skiy received more than $700 million in dividends.

OnlyFans owner Radvin̦skiy received $700 million in dividends before his death - FT

OnlyFans paid more than $700 million in dividends to its owner before his death earlier this year, according to the annual accounts of the British streaming platform, which will be filed in the UK this week, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The results of Fenix ​​International, which owns the British streaming platform used by sex-industry workers, show that revenue rose by one-tenth to $1.6 billion in the year to November 2025, while pretax profit increased by 5 percent to $715 million. The highly productive business has just 47 employees," the publication writes.

Most of the profit in the 2025 accounts reportedly "went in the form of dividends to its owner, Ukrainian-American entrepreneur Leonid Radvinsky, who died of cancer in the spring." His death preceded the sale of a 16 percent stake in the business to San Francisco-based private investment firm Architect Capital in April for $535 million, giving the company a valuation of $3.2 billion.

According to the company's accounts, "Radvinsky was paid $535 million in dividends in the 2025 financial year, compared with $497 million the year before. However, according to the accounts, a further $174 million was paid in several installments after the end of the financial year."

Some Wall Street advisers considered the sale valuation low for such a profitable company, which was attributed to investors' reluctance to participate in the business, the publication notes.

In 2025, the total number of creator accounts on OnlyFans grew by 9 percent to 5 million, while the number of fan accounts worldwide increased by 16 percent to 437 million.

Of the 5 million creator accounts, 2.5 million were classified as "active" because they were used during the financial year ending November 30, 2025, while there were 132 million active fan accounts.

Last year, creators were paid approximately $6.2 billion after OnlyFans took its 20 percent share of their revenue. The total amount paid to creators now stands at $30 billion since the platform was founded in 2016.

The site also hosts other creators, such as actors, musicians and sports stars, who seek to earn money directly from fans, often in exchange for accepting requests for certain types of content.

The reports, which will be filed with the UK corporate registry Companies House this week, confirm that the group is now controlled by a family trust headed by Kateryna Chudnovska, Radvinsky's widow.

OnlyFans is marking its tenth anniversary, having been founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely and his father Guy, and then sold to Radvinsky in 2018. It remains based in the UK.

OnlyFans Chief Executive Officer Keily Blair said: "In the 10 years since the platform launched in 2016, OnlyFans has paid more than $30 billion to creators worldwide, including more than $1 million to over 5,000 creators. As a British business, we have also made a significant contribution to the UK economy, paying more than £600 million in corporate taxes from 2016 to the present."

The group's largest market is the US, where it generated $965 million in revenue in the latest financial year. The UK and Europe contributed $347 million, while the rest of the world contributed $241 million.

OnlyFans valued at over $3 billion after owner's death17.04.26, 11:12 • 4025 views

Julia Shramko

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