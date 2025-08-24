"Only Ukraine can decide what our future will be": Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Independence Day, addressed Ukrainians, stating that only Ukraine decides its future, and the world recognizes its sovereignty and is ready to respect it as an equal partner on the international arena, writes UNN.

Details

We need a just peace, and only Ukraine decides what our future will be. The world knows and respects this - respects Ukraine, perceives it as an equal. Ukraine is capable of uniting world leaders around itself, conducting constructive dialogue, and forming its own development strategy - emphasized the President.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has restored the unity of Europe and the USA, has become a reliable ally, and continues to defend its own interests.

It is Ukraine that decides its own destiny. A week ago, I had the honor of representing such Ukraine in the United States. Today, both the USA and Europe agree: Ukraine has not yet won, but it certainly will not lose. It has gained its independence. Ukraine is not a victim - it is a fighter - he added.

The President emphasized that the country is building a future, ensuring sufficient strength and power for life in security and peace.

This is not only our goal, this is what we want to pass on to future generations: a strong, equal, European, and independent Ukraine. To break the vicious circles of history, when each generation was forced to defend freedom again and again - Zelenskyy concluded.

