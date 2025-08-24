$41.220.00
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 44227 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 48764 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 27421 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 52356 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 33817 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 34510 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 26384 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviation
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25695 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14716 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
"Only Ukraine can decide what our future will be": Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

On Independence Day, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine independently decides its future, and the world recognizes its sovereignty. The country has restored the unity of Europe and the USA, becoming a reliable ally.

"Only Ukraine can decide what our future will be": Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Independence Day, addressed Ukrainians, stating that only Ukraine decides its future, and the world recognizes its sovereignty and is ready to respect it as an equal partner on the international arena, writes UNN.

Details

We need a just peace, and only Ukraine decides what our future will be. The world knows and respects this - respects Ukraine, perceives it as an equal. Ukraine is capable of uniting world leaders around itself, conducting constructive dialogue, and forming its own development strategy

- emphasized the President.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has restored the unity of Europe and the USA, has become a reliable ally, and continues to defend its own interests.

It is Ukraine that decides its own destiny. A week ago, I had the honor of representing such Ukraine in the United States. Today, both the USA and Europe agree: Ukraine has not yet won, but it certainly will not lose. It has gained its independence. Ukraine is not a victim - it is a fighter

- he added.

The President emphasized that the country is building a future, ensuring sufficient strength and power for life in security and peace.

This is not only our goal, this is what we want to pass on to future generations: a strong, equal, European, and independent Ukraine. To break the vicious circles of history, when each generation was forced to defend freedom again and again

- Zelenskyy concluded.

Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine