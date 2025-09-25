"Only forward": Russian commanders order their soldiers to be shot for retreating from positions

Russian occupiers continue to kill their own soldiers who ask to retreat when they cannot hold their positions. This is evidenced by an intercepted conversation of the commander of one of the Russian units in the Donetsk region, reports UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The commander of a unit of the Russian army stated: if any of his subordinates flee from a position, he should be immediately shot. According to the occupier, "there is no possibility to retreat, and we must go forward."

There is no possibility to retreat, there is none! None! No one is retreating anywhere, everyone is standing in their positions! How did you accept me? I tell you again: if anyone runs anywhere - shoot them. We only go forward, only forward. Victory or death - said the occupier.

Attention, video 18+!!! Contains profanity!!!

Reference

The Russian army adopted from the Soviet army the tradition of punishing those who leave the battlefield. In 1942, during World War II, Joseph Stalin's order number 227 was issued - it went down in history as "Not a step back!"

According to this order, Red Army servicemen who retreated from their positions without an order "from above" (even if circumstances required it, for example, a tactical maneuver - ed.) were to be shot by NKVD "blocking detachments." Also, penal companies and penal battalions were created from among the "panic-mongers and cowards" to "wash away the shame before the Motherland with blood."

In practice, the so-called "penal soldiers" were sent to the most dangerous sections of the front, which meant certain death.

