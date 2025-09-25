"Only forward": Russian commanders order their soldiers to be shot for retreating from positions

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
10:41 AM • 12161 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 38238 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 29400 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 55109 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 55257 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 73921 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 55245 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47092 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 42806 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 73040 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
4m/s
46%
760mm
Popular news
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 26116 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizzinessSeptember 25, 07:15 AM • 38506 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 24918 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week10:47 AM • 13715 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on10:50 AM • 20787 views
Publications
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhoto02:30 PM • 6004 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhoto11:57 AM • 13003 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on10:50 AM • 20846 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill10:24 AM • 38238 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 24973 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Ruslan Kravchenko
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week10:47 AM • 13772 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 26164 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 60580 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 118832 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 77144 views
Actual
The Washington Post
The Times
Fox News
FAB-500
Tu-95

"Only forward": Russian commanders order their soldiers to be shot for retreating from positions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1546 views

Russian occupiers continue to kill their own servicemen who ask to retreat when they cannot hold their positions. The commander of a Russian army unit stated that if any of his subordinates flee from their position, they should be immediately shot.

"Only forward": Russian commanders order their soldiers to be shot for retreating from positions

Russian occupiers continue to kill their own soldiers who ask to retreat when they cannot hold their positions. This is evidenced by an intercepted conversation of the commander of one of the Russian units in the Donetsk region, reports UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The commander of a unit of the Russian army stated: if any of his subordinates flee from a position, he should be immediately shot. According to the occupier, "there is no possibility to retreat, and we must go forward."

There is no possibility to retreat, there is none! None! No one is retreating anywhere, everyone is standing in their positions! How did you accept me? I tell you again: if anyone runs anywhere - shoot them. We only go forward, only forward. Victory or death

- said the occupier.

Attention, video 18+!!! Contains profanity!!!

Reference

The Russian army adopted from the Soviet army the tradition of punishing those who leave the battlefield. In 1942, during World War II, Joseph Stalin's order number 227 was issued - it went down in history as "Not a step back!"

According to this order, Red Army servicemen who retreated from their positions without an order "from above" (even if circumstances required it, for example, a tactical maneuver - ed.) were to be shot by NKVD "blocking detachments." Also, penal companies and penal battalions were created from among the "panic-mongers and cowards" to "wash away the shame before the Motherland with blood."

In practice, the so-called "penal soldiers" were sent to the most dangerous sections of the front, which meant certain death.

In Donetsk region, Russians shot a civilian family and took a child hostage - military24.09.25, 12:57 • 11368 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine