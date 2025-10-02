$41.220.08
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - Zelenskyy
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference League
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3778 views

The state agency PlayCity announced that the State Online Monitoring System (SOMS) for gambling will be launched in two phases, with the estimated full launch of the second phase in December 2026. The first phase of SOMS, whose development began in September 2025, will cost almost UAH 26 million and will allow monitoring of players' money transfers and their identifiers.

Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch

The creation of the State Online Monitoring System (SOMS) for gambling will take place sequentially in two stages. The estimated launch date for the second stage of SOMS is expected in December 2026. This was reported to UNN by the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity in response to an inquiry.

Details

It is reported that the creation of the State Online Monitoring System will take place sequentially in two stages.

Thus, the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity concluded an agreement with LLC "Computer Information Technologies" for the development of the first part of the State Online Monitoring System for gambling for almost UAH 26 million.

On September 23, the team began developing the State Online Monitoring System, and the first stage of the system is planned to be launched by the end of the year.

PlayCity reports that within the framework of the creation of the first stage of SOMS in 2025, the implementation of functionality for receiving information in real-time from online systems of gambling organizers regarding:

· a player's transfer of funds to a gambling organizer;

· a player's purchase of game substitutes for hryvnia;

· exchange of game substitutes for hryvnia for cash;

· transfer of funds by a gambling organizer to a player's account;

· a unique identifier for each player.

Information will be sent to SOMS from online systems of gambling organizers in real-time using API.

Also, all information will be collected and stored in a non-personalized form.

PlayCity blocked 22 Instagram accounts with a total audience of 2.8 million for illegal gambling advertising08.09.25, 18:18 • 3937 views

When will the tender for the development of the second stage of the State Online Monitoring System be announced?

The tender for the development of the second stage of SOMS is planned to be announced in 2026, after the full launch of the first stage and the formation of refined technical requirements for the next stage of the system based on its results 

- stated in the response to the inquiry.

It is reported that in 2026, the implementation of the second stage of SOMS is planned, within which all information provided by the Law of Ukraine "On State Regulation of Activities for Organizing and Conducting Gambling" will be obtained, including:

· each bet placed in a gambling game;

· returned bets;

· payouts of winnings in gambling games;

· transfer of funds by a gambling organizer to a player's account, including in case of return of bets or funds deposited by the player to participate in gambling games;

· the gaming balance of such players;

· forms of settlements in the organization and conduct of gambling games;

· registered bets and/or amounts of game substitutes for hryvnia purchased by the player.

It is indicated that as a result of the implementation of the entire project in SOMS, all actions (including all bets) will be recorded.

PlayCity notes that the estimated cost of the second stage will be determined after the formation of technical requirements for the creation of SOMS (second stage) and the submission of a request for price proposals to market participants in accordance with paragraphs eleven and twelve of clause 1 of section III of the Model Methodology for Determining the Expected Value of the Procurement Subject, approved by the order of the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine dated February 18, 2020, No. 275.

When is the full launch of the State Online Monitoring System (SOMS) in the field of gambling?

By order dated August 21, 2025, No. 62-OD, the PlayCity Agency approved an action plan for the creation and implementation of the State Online Monitoring System and electronic registers of gambling organizers, according to which the estimated launch date of SOMS (second stage) is expected in December 2026 

- stated in the response to the inquiry.

Addition

In March 2025, the state agency "PlayCity" was created in Ukraine to replace the liquidated KRAIL.

In September, the State Agency for Gambling and Lotteries Regulation PlayCity began issuing licenses.

Anna Murashko

SocietyTechnologies
Ukraine