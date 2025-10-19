One person killed, five injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv region - OVA

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
October 18, 09:14 PM • 18238 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 35165 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 33917 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 38254 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 49535 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 69913 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 47639 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 49464 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 37069 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 25885 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.1m/s
82%
748mm
Popular news
Most Germans against Bürgergeld payments to Ukrainian refugeesOctober 18, 10:28 PM • 13978 views
Shahed analogue with artificial intelligence: US and Ukraine create drone with a flight range of up to 1600 kmOctober 18, 11:56 PM • 10721 views
Financial and military support for Ukraine from the West has significantly decreased - MediaOctober 19, 12:21 AM • 12807 views
Russia has started manufacturing a prototype of the single-engine Su-75 fighter jet02:24 AM • 7954 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser04:31 AM • 10241 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 97899 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 120613 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 144378 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 108935 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 133985 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Lozova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser04:31 AM • 10280 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 27133 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 42621 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 47657 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 75341 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
The Diplomat
The Guardian

One person killed, five injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv region - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1364 views

Over the past day, Kharkiv and five settlements in the region were shelled, resulting in one person killed and 14 injured. Russian invaders used KABs, FPV drones, and UAVs, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

One person killed, five injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv region - OVA

Kharkiv and five settlements in Kharkiv Oblast were shelled by Russian invaders over the past day. As a result of these strikes, one person was killed and 14 were injured, writes UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

In the village of Baranivka, Zolochiv community, a 35-year-old man was killed, and men aged 31, 33, and 49 were injured; in the village of Spodobivka, Shevchenkove community, 19-year-old and 25-year-old men were injured; in the settlement of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk community, an 83-year-old man was injured; in the settlement of Shevchenkove, an 82-year-old woman was injured; in the city of Lozova, a 39-year-old man and women aged 47, 54, 66, 79, and 80 were injured; in the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kupiansk community, a 44-year-old man was injured.

- the OMA statement says.

Russian invaders actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv Oblast:

  • 10 KABs;
    • 3 FPV drones;
      • 1 UAV (type being established).

        As a result of the shelling, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

        •  in Kharkiv, dormitory windows were damaged;
          • in Kupiansk district, 2 private houses were damaged, 1 building (Spodobivka village, 4 private houses (Andriivka village), 14 private houses (Osynove village), a car (Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi settlement);
            • in Lozova district, 12 private houses were damaged (Lozova city);
              • in Bohodukhiv district, a car was damaged (Baranivka village).

                Syniehubov also reported that the transit evacuation point in Lozova received 181 people in 24 hours. 83 people remained. In total, 8263 people have been registered at the point since its opening.

                In addition, 223 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

                In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 8 times near the settlements of Otradne, Kamianka, and Bologivka.

                - Syniehubov said.

                Also, in the Kupiansk direction, there were 11 attacks by Russian invaders during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and towards Mala Shapkivka and Pishchane.

                Addition

                On Saturday evening, October 18, Russian troops for the first time launched an airstrike on Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast, using a new modification of a guided aerial bomb (KAB).

                According to the investigation, on October 18, at about 5:40 p.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the private residential sector of the city of Lozova. Houses and outbuildings were damaged.

                - the post says.

                Pavlo Zinchenko

                SocietyWar in Ukraine
                War in Ukraine
                Skirmishes
                Oleh Syniehubov
                Lozova
                Kupyansk
                Kharkiv