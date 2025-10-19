One person killed, five injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv region - OVA

Kharkiv and five settlements in Kharkiv Oblast were shelled by Russian invaders over the past day. As a result of these strikes, one person was killed and 14 were injured, writes UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

In the village of Baranivka, Zolochiv community, a 35-year-old man was killed, and men aged 31, 33, and 49 were injured; in the village of Spodobivka, Shevchenkove community, 19-year-old and 25-year-old men were injured; in the settlement of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk community, an 83-year-old man was injured; in the settlement of Shevchenkove, an 82-year-old woman was injured; in the city of Lozova, a 39-year-old man and women aged 47, 54, 66, 79, and 80 were injured; in the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kupiansk community, a 44-year-old man was injured. - the OMA statement says.

Russian invaders actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv Oblast:

10 KABs;

3 FPV drones;

1 UAV (type being established).

As a result of the shelling, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in Kharkiv, dormitory windows were damaged;

in Kupiansk district, 2 private houses were damaged, 1 building (Spodobivka village, 4 private houses (Andriivka village), 14 private houses (Osynove village), a car (Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi settlement);

in Lozova district, 12 private houses were damaged (Lozova city);

in Bohodukhiv district, a car was damaged (Baranivka village).

Syniehubov also reported that the transit evacuation point in Lozova received 181 people in 24 hours. 83 people remained. In total, 8263 people have been registered at the point since its opening.

In addition, 223 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 8 times near the settlements of Otradne, Kamianka, and Bologivka. - Syniehubov said.

Also, in the Kupiansk direction, there were 11 attacks by Russian invaders during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and towards Mala Shapkivka and Pishchane.

Addition

On Saturday evening, October 18, Russian troops for the first time launched an airstrike on Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast, using a new modification of a guided aerial bomb (KAB).