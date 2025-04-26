$41.690.02
One person died in the shelling of Kamyanske, the number of victims has increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

Last night, the East Air Defense Forces shot down 11 drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region. A man died in Kamyanske, houses and cars were damaged. A man was injured in the Dnipro district, and another in the Synelnykiv district.

On Saturday, April 26, the number of victims increased in the city of Kamianske as a result of a night Russian drone attack. City authorities also reported one death. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (OVA) Serhiy Lysak.

Details

According to the official, at night the "East" Air Defense Forces destroyed 11 drones over the region. He informed that rescuers extinguished the fire of two apartments in a 9-story building in Kamianske, which occurred due to the UAV attack.

"In total, 3 apartment buildings and 6 cars were damaged," Serhiy Lysak added.

Unfortunately, a man died. Four people were injured. An 11-year-old girl and three women, one of whom is in serious condition

- said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

The official also reported on the consequences in the Dnipro district.

"A man was injured, he will be treated on an outpatient basis. Several fires occurred. Enterprises were damaged, a building that was not in operation was destroyed," Serhiy Lysak wrote.

In addition, the head of the OVA said that in the evening the occupiers struck with FPV drones at the Mezhiv community of the Synelnyk district - a man was injured there. Fires broke out, and the fire destroyed an excavator.

"In the morning, the enemy hit with a kamikaze drone the Marhanets community of the Nikopol district. People survived," he clarified.

Let us remind you

On April 26, in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian drone attacked a residential building, causing apartments to catch fire. As a result of the attack, three people were injured, including a child.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kamianske
