One person died and two were injured in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling

In the Donetsk region, Russians shelled the village of Ivanopillia with artillery. As a result, one person died and two were injured. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Denys Filashkin, writes UNN.

Details

1 dead and 2 wounded - these are the preliminary consequences of the shelling of Ivanopillia of the Kostiantynivka community - Filashkin said.

The head of the RMA added that the Russians used cannon artillery during the shelling.

This morning, the Russians shelled the village with cannon artillery, killing a 44-year-old man - added Filashkin.

In addition, at least four damaged private houses are known. The final consequences of the shelling are being clarified.

Take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate in time! - Filashkin urged.

Addition

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk and two settlements in the Kramatorsk district. It is noted that 10 people were injured in the region due to enemy shelling during the day.

Today, after midnight, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk, Dobropillia and Bezzabotivka in the Kramatorsk district. There is damage in the industrial zone - police said.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported that Russian invaders struck the Kherson district with ballistic missiles last day. Due to enemy attacks, there is one dead and 7 wounded.