One of the three victims of Russia's night attack on Khmelnytskyi region is in intensive care - OMA

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
08:44 AM • 8532 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 11731 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 13219 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 20213 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 16424 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 42977 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 85733 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 72917 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 83024 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 34601 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
56%
756mm
Popular news
"Scientific" fishing for 258 tons: director of state institute exposed for abuse of officePhotoSeptember 10, 12:14 AM • 38780 views
Another Polish airport closed due to "unplanned military activity"PhotoSeptember 10, 12:42 AM • 39328 views
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhotoSeptember 10, 02:37 AM • 22624 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missilesSeptember 10, 03:12 AM • 49658 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhoto06:04 AM • 20118 views
Publications
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 2274 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo08:44 AM • 8518 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 11718 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 85726 views
Son of Transcarpathian Regional Council deputy, exposed for selling timber, suspected of robbery: what is known about the family of the elected officialVideoSeptember 9, 04:51 PM • 54157 views
Actual people
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 56618 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 52213 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 49519 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 118439 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 73585 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Kh-101
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136

One of the three victims of Russia's night attack on Khmelnytskyi region is in intensive care - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

As a result of Russia's night attack on Khmelnytskyi region, three people were injured, one of them in intensive care. A sewing factory, houses, and a gas station in Volochysk were damaged.

One of the three victims of Russia's night attack on Khmelnytskyi region is in intensive care - OMA

Serhiy Tyurin reported details regarding the consequences of the enemy attack by the Russian Armed Forces on Khmelnytskyi region on the night of September 10. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, commissions are working at the sites of destruction and damage, and based on the results of their work, it will be determined what funds the owners of the affected objects can receive. UNN reports with reference to the page of the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration.

Details

In Khmelnytskyi region, we have another enemy attack. Tonight, Volochysk in Khmelnytskyi district was attacked with missiles and drones. A sewing production facility was damaged, houses, windows and doors of homes, and a gas station were damaged. The most important thing is that there are no fatalities. We have 3 wounded. Two are in mild condition, and one has a shrapnel wound to the neck; he is currently in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

- Serhiy Tyurin reported.

Russian army struck Vinnytsia region: 60,000 residents left without electricity28.08.25, 07:53 • 21560 views

The Regional Military Administration, together with the mayor, the head of the district military administration, and the heads of relevant services, have already inspected the places that were damaged by the enemy attack.

Commissions are currently working to inspect residents' homes and damaged buildings and will determine and analyze the scope and extent of the damage. Subsequently, it will be determined what amount each applicant needs.

- Tyurin reported.

Also, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, "material reserves will be allocated from the reserves of the local community, and if necessary, from the regional administration."

Tyurin promised that partners would also be involved.

Recall

Earlier, the Regional Military Administration reported that as a result of the morning enemy attack on September 10, three people were injured in Khmelnytskyi district. All are receiving medical care.

Another escalatory step, Moscow is testing the limits of what is possible: Zelenskyy on UAV violation of Polish airspace10.09.25, 09:43 • 2432 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast