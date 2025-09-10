One of the three victims of Russia's night attack on Khmelnytskyi region is in intensive care - OMA

Serhiy Tyurin reported details regarding the consequences of the enemy attack by the Russian Armed Forces on Khmelnytskyi region on the night of September 10. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, commissions are working at the sites of destruction and damage, and based on the results of their work, it will be determined what funds the owners of the affected objects can receive. UNN reports with reference to the page of the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration.

In Khmelnytskyi region, we have another enemy attack. Tonight, Volochysk in Khmelnytskyi district was attacked with missiles and drones. A sewing production facility was damaged, houses, windows and doors of homes, and a gas station were damaged. The most important thing is that there are no fatalities. We have 3 wounded. Two are in mild condition, and one has a shrapnel wound to the neck; he is currently in the intensive care unit of the hospital. - Serhiy Tyurin reported.

The Regional Military Administration, together with the mayor, the head of the district military administration, and the heads of relevant services, have already inspected the places that were damaged by the enemy attack.

Commissions are currently working to inspect residents' homes and damaged buildings and will determine and analyze the scope and extent of the damage. Subsequently, it will be determined what amount each applicant needs. - Tyurin reported.

Also, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, "material reserves will be allocated from the reserves of the local community, and if necessary, from the regional administration."

Tyurin promised that partners would also be involved.

Earlier, the Regional Military Administration reported that as a result of the morning enemy attack on September 10, three people were injured in Khmelnytskyi district. All are receiving medical care.

