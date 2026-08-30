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One of the largest oil refineries in Russia’s Leningrad Region has been attacked – monitors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The KINEF oil refinery was attacked in Kirishi. The extent of the damage and the consequences are currently being clarified.

One of the largest oil refineries in Russia’s Leningrad Region has been attacked – monitors

In the city of Kirishi, Leningrad Region, Russia, the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery (KINEF) was attacked during the night of August 30. This was reported by the Exilenova+ Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

Information about the extent of the possible damage to the facility is currently being clarified. There is no official data on the consequences of the attack at this time.

"Kirishinefteorgsintez" belongs to the Russian company "Surgutneftegaz" and is one of the key oil-refining enterprises in northwestern Russia.

According to Exilenova+, the facility's refining capacity is about 20 million tonnes of oil per year, or approximately 400,000 barrels per day. KINEF has already been targeted by drone attacks multiple times.

At least 3 people were injured in Kyiv following the overnight attack; strikes were recorded in several districts30.08.26, 03:14 • 4382 views

Stepan Haftko

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