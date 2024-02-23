One body has not yet been identified: Keeper on aftermath of hellish night

Last night, Russia shelled Odesa, killing three people. This was reported by the head of the Odesa regional state administration, Oleh Kiper, on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports.

"At first, we had information about four dead. Then the guard of the building destroyed by the Russian attack got in touch. She first got out of the rubble on her own, and then with the help of the relevant services, and miraculously survived.

Unfortunately, three people were killed. The body of one of them has not yet been identified. It was badly burned," he said.

Kiper added that at night, Russia fired nine drones and two missiles at Odesa.

"It flew into a civilian building that had nothing to do with the Armed Forces," he said.

russian attack in Odesa: two more victims found under the rubble, total death toll at 3