Russian "AvtoVAZ" is transferring its employees to auxiliary work. This situation arose against the backdrop of mass layoffs due to reduced salaries, writes UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Details

The management of "AvtoVAZ" has introduced the practice of transferring production workers to auxiliary work - cleaning workshops, basements, and repairing conveyors. These "household jobs on Fridays" appeared after a wave of layoffs that began in October amid salary cuts and the auto giant's transition to a four-day work week. - reported the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The company offers experienced workers "part-time work": for 32 hours - about 16 thousand rubles, for 40 - up to 32 thousand. However, only "selected" ones receive money. The rest are waiting for their turn.

Those who got auxiliary work complain about dangerous conditions: old, unventilated premises, broken conveyors, leakage of coolant, which must be collected manually.

Since September 29, "AvtoVAZ", which employs about 40 thousand people, has officially switched to a four-day week, explaining it as an attempt to "preserve the team." But the consequence was mass layoffs of workers - after the cancellation of bonuses and overpayments, their incomes fell from 100-120 to 45-50 thousand rubles - the intelligence reported.

In the first nine months of 2025, Lada sales in Russia fell by 24.9%, to 237.7 thousand cars. The brand's market share decreased to 26.5%.

Addition

