On the Pokrovsk direction - up to a third of the battles: updated map from the General Staff

Almost a third of the 156 battles over the past day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Lyman and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on September 22, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 156 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 94 air strikes, dropping 191 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5469 shellings, including 235 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6470 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two command posts, nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three UAV control points, an artillery unit in position and two enemy military equipment depots," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks by the invading forces. The enemy also launched 14 air strikes, using 34 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 165 shellings, including 11 from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried 13 times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the areas of Vovchansk, Tykhe, Zapadne and towards Otradne.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were six enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Torske and Novoselivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made three attempts to advance in the areas of Serebrianka and towards Vyimka and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupier attacked three times towards Stupochky and Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks over the past day near the settlements of Fylia, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Maliivka, Sichneve, Kamyshivakha, Vorone, Novomykolaivka and Zaporizke.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the occupiers near Olhivske and towards Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried six times to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Kamianka and towards Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

