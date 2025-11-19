On the Pokrovsk direction, Russia's losses over four days amount to 487 people - Syrskyi
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that in the previous four days alone, Russian troops' losses in the Pokrovsk direction amounted to 487 personnel, 350 of whom were irreversible. He announced this on Telegram, UNN writes.
Details
The general held a meeting with the command staff regarding the situation in the designated defense zones.
The main focus is on comprehensive support for our group. I gave instructions regarding the priority supply of additional means of destruction.
He emphasized that Ukrainian forces are working on the stability of their own logistics and simultaneously taking measures to disrupt enemy supply routes.
According to Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrainian units are detecting and destroying Russian forces both during movement and in their accumulation areas.
Oleksandr Syrskyi added that the enemy maintains a high intensity of assaults, and the coordinated work of Ukrainian units ensures the containment of this pressure.
