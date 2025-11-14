The enemy does not abandon attempts to break through to apartment buildings: Syrskyi on the situation in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions

$42.060.03
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 13221 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 12639 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 13035 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 13672 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 27013 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 22618 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 47030 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30643 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - Opendatabot
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55448 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 14, 08:55 AM
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world
November 14, 09:46 AM
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermath
November 14, 10:19 AM
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
November 14, 11:47 AM
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like
12:13 PM
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
November 13, 02:40 PM
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 276708 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Denys Shmyhal
Herman Halushchenko
Ukraine
Paris
Iceland
Great Britain
Sumy
Technology
The Diplomat
Film
Social network
Starlink

The enemy does not abandon attempts to break through to apartment buildings: Syrskyi on the situation in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the enemy's attempts to break through to residential areas in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions. He held a meeting with commanders to develop measures to counter the enemy's plans.

The enemy does not abandon attempts to break through to apartment buildings: Syrskyi on the situation in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions

The enemy on the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions does not stop trying to break through to residential areas, apartment buildings and gain a foothold there to expand the control zone. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after a meeting with commanders, UNN reports.

I continue to work in the most difficult direction. Yesterday, I held a working meeting with the commanders of units conducting combat operations in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions, including directly in the area of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. I heard reports on the operational situation in the areas of responsibility. The enemy does not stop trying to break through to residential areas, apartment buildings and gain a foothold there to expand the control zone. Given this, we have developed a set of measures to counter the enemy's plans.

- Syrskyi reported.

According to him, the greatest attention is paid to the issues of stable logistics of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as countering the enemy's use of FPV drones, reconnaissance UAVs, artillery and mortars. Additional options for action under various conditions of situation development were worked out.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy, both in manpower and equipment, localizing its movement. Our commanders act with mandatory consideration of the need to preserve the life and health of subordinate personnel. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine! 

- Syrskyi summarized.

Frontline battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: updated map from the General Staff14.11.25, 08:39 • 2940 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi