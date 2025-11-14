The enemy does not abandon attempts to break through to apartment buildings: Syrskyi on the situation in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions

The enemy on the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions does not stop trying to break through to residential areas, apartment buildings and gain a foothold there to expand the control zone. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi after a meeting with commanders, UNN reports.

I continue to work in the most difficult direction. Yesterday, I held a working meeting with the commanders of units conducting combat operations in the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions, including directly in the area of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. I heard reports on the operational situation in the areas of responsibility. The enemy does not stop trying to break through to residential areas, apartment buildings and gain a foothold there to expand the control zone. Given this, we have developed a set of measures to counter the enemy's plans. - Syrskyi reported.

According to him, the greatest attention is paid to the issues of stable logistics of the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as countering the enemy's use of FPV drones, reconnaissance UAVs, artillery and mortars. Additional options for action under various conditions of situation development were worked out.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy, both in manpower and equipment, localizing its movement. Our commanders act with mandatory consideration of the need to preserve the life and health of subordinate personnel. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine! - Syrskyi summarized.

