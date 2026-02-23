On the Oleksandrivka direction, control over 400 sq. km and 8 settlements has been restored - Syrskyi

The Defense Forces in the Oleksandrivka direction have regained control over 400 square kilometers of territory and eight settlements since the end of January, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"I am working directly in the areas of combat missions in the Southern operational zone. During another working trip, I visited units that are advancing and units that are holding the defense in one of the key sectors of the front," the Commander-in-Chief stated.

He, as noted, held a substantive meeting with the commanders. "We discussed the status of combat mission execution, problematic issues, and proposals for their resolution. We identified priority steps to strengthen defense and provide for our units. Logistics, evacuation of the wounded, uninterrupted supply of ammunition, technical support for units are necessary conditions for our resilience," Syrskyi reported.

The situation in this area is complex. The enemy continues to exert pressure, actively using small assault groups for infiltration, employing artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, and sometimes armored vehicles. However, our soldiers are not only holding the defense but are also successfully operating in an offensive operation. Since the end of January this year, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the DShV group and adjacent units have regained control over 400 square kilometers of territory and eight settlements. - Syrskyi reported.

He stated that he had the honor to personally recognize servicemen of the 82nd and 95th airborne assault brigades for their courage, endurance, and professionalism in battle.

"I thanked everyone who holds the line every day. I spoke separately with our soldiers. Their confidence, calmness, and fighting spirit are unbreakable," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

"Our plan is unchanged: effective execution of assigned tasks with maximum preservation of the lives and health of our defenders, strengthening defense capabilities, and building up capabilities in every sector of the front. We work systematically and cohesively to liberate Ukrainian land. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to its defenders!" - Syrskyi emphasized.

