On the Oleksandrivka direction, control over 400 sq. km and 8 settlements has been restored - Syrskyi

Exclusive
10:58 AM • 1160 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 4550 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 6282 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit with Bastion in Crimea
07:26 AM • 19385 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 32180 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 35563 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 56705 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 50449 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 50435 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 46936 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
The remains of Saint Francis were displayed for public viewing in Italy for the first time in a long timePhotoFebruary 23, 02:33 AM • 8530 views
Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to bombings in UkraineFebruary 23, 04:34 AM • 6092 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General StaffPhotoFebruary 23, 04:51 AM • 21964 views
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses07:45 AM • 20272 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 13777 views
On the Oleksandrivka direction, control over 400 sq. km and 8 settlements has been restored - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Defense Forces in the Oleksandrivka direction have regained control over 400 sq. km of territory and eight settlements since the end of January. He held a meeting with commanders regarding the execution of combat missions and strengthening defense.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, control over 400 sq. km and 8 settlements has been restored - Syrskyi

The Defense Forces in the Oleksandrivka direction have regained control over 400 square kilometers of territory and eight settlements since the end of January, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"I am working directly in the areas of combat missions in the Southern operational zone. During another working trip, I visited units that are advancing and units that are holding the defense in one of the key sectors of the front," the Commander-in-Chief stated.

He, as noted, held a substantive meeting with the commanders. "We discussed the status of combat mission execution, problematic issues, and proposals for their resolution. We identified priority steps to strengthen defense and provide for our units. Logistics, evacuation of the wounded, uninterrupted supply of ammunition, technical support for units are necessary conditions for our resilience," Syrskyi reported.

The situation in this area is complex. The enemy continues to exert pressure, actively using small assault groups for infiltration, employing artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, and sometimes armored vehicles. However, our soldiers are not only holding the defense but are also successfully operating in an offensive operation. Since the end of January this year, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the DShV group and adjacent units have regained control over 400 square kilometers of territory and eight settlements.

- Syrskyi reported.

He stated that he had the honor to personally recognize servicemen of the 82nd and 95th airborne assault brigades for their courage, endurance, and professionalism in battle.

"I thanked everyone who holds the line every day. I spoke separately with our soldiers. Their confidence, calmness, and fighting spirit are unbreakable," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

"Our plan is unchanged: effective execution of assigned tasks with maximum preservation of the lives and health of our defenders, strengthening defense capabilities, and building up capabilities in every sector of the front. We work systematically and cohesively to liberate Ukrainian land. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to its defenders!" - Syrskyi emphasized.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine