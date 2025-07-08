On the border with Hungary, operations resumed after weather-related restrictions
The Dzvinkove-Lonya border crossing point on the border with Hungary has resumed operations in its usual mode. Earlier, its activity was temporarily suspended due to bad weather.
Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning trips abroad.
Recall
Due to bad weather, border crossing operations at the "Dzvonkove-Lonya" checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border were temporarily suspended.