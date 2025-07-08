On the border with Hungary, operations resumed after weather-related restrictions

The operation of the "Dzvonkove-Lonya" checkpoint on the border with Hungary has been restored after disruptions due to bad weather, the State Border Guard Service reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The operation of the "Dzvonkove" checkpoint on the border with Hungary has been restored. Border crossing operations are being carried out as usual. - reported the SBGS.

Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning trips abroad.

Recall

Due to bad weather, border crossing operations at the "Dzvonkove-Lonya" checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border were temporarily suspended.