On Sunday, a power outage is possible day and night - Ukrenergo

On June 2, Ukrenergo imposed restrictions on electricity consumption for households and industrial enterprises across Ukraine in connection with the recent Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, with possible hourly power outages if the established limits are exceeded.
Against the background of recent missile strikes on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrenergo has again introduced shutdown Schedules for domestic users. On Sunday, June 2, blackouts are provided Day and night. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of Nek "Ukrenergo".
Tomorrow, June 2, from 01:00 to 05:00 and from 19:00 to 24:00 for domestic and industrial consumers in all regions of Ukraine, limits on electricity consumption will apply
Ukrenergo warned that if the limits are exceeded, hourly shutdown schedules may be applied.
At the same time, the company stressed that the energy supply of critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support for the population is not limited.
DTEK executive director Dmitry Sakharuk said that two DTEK thermal power plants were seriously damaged due to Russian shelling. There is a very serious destruction of equipment, but partial restoration is possible.