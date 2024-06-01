On Sunday, a power outage is possible day and night - Ukrenergo

Against the background of recent missile strikes on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrenergo has again introduced shutdown Schedules for domestic users. On Sunday, June 2, blackouts are provided Day and night. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of Nek "Ukrenergo".

Tomorrow, June 2, from 01:00 to 05:00 and from 19:00 to 24:00 for domestic and industrial consumers in all regions of Ukraine, limits on electricity consumption will apply - the company said in a statement.

Ukrenergo warned that if the limits are exceeded, hourly shutdown schedules may be applied.



Dneproges in critical condition - Fedorov

At the same time, the company stressed that the energy supply of critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support for the population is not limited.

DTEK executive director Dmitry Sakharuk said that two DTEK thermal power plants were seriously damaged due to Russian shelling. There is a very serious destruction of equipment, but partial restoration is possible.