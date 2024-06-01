ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
On Sunday, a power outage is possible day and night - Ukrenergo

On Sunday, a power outage is possible day and night - Ukrenergo

Kyiv

On June 2, Ukrenergo imposed restrictions on electricity consumption for households and industrial enterprises across Ukraine in connection with the recent Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, with possible hourly power outages if the established limits are exceeded.

Against the background of recent missile strikes on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrenergo has again introduced shutdown Schedules  for domestic users. On Sunday, June 2, blackouts are provided Day and night. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of Nek "Ukrenergo".

Details 

Tomorrow, June 2, from 01:00 to 05:00 and from 19:00 to 24:00 for domestic and industrial consumers in all regions of Ukraine, limits on electricity consumption will apply

- the company said in a statement.

Ukrenergo warned that if the limits are exceeded, hourly shutdown schedules may be applied.

Dneproges in critical condition - Fedorov01.06.24, 17:31 • 56068 views

At the same time, the company stressed that the energy supply of critical infrastructure facilities that perform the function of life support for the population is not limited.

Recall

DTEK executive director Dmitry Sakharuk said that two DTEK thermal power plants were seriously damaged due to Russian shelling. There is a very serious destruction of equipment, but partial restoration is possible.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy
dtekDTEK
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

