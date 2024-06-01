Dneproges in critical condition - Fedorov

The Dnipro hydroelectric power station is currently in critical condition. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

This night, the enemy attacked the Regional Center – Zaporozhye. Now the Dnipro hydroelectric power station is in critical condition. We are not even talking about generating electricity. Now traffic from the Left Bank to the right is completely blocked - said Fedorov.

According to him, it was not possible to restore traffic through the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Station in a matter of hours, as previously planned.

Now we will consult with specialists, engineers, designers additionally, so that if you open the movement of the Dnieper Hydroelectric Power Station, it should be safe Fedorov noted.

At night, the Russians massively attacked Zaporozhye. They hit one of the energy infrastructure facilities. There is destruction. More than 20 residential buildings and social institutions were also damaged

In Zaporozhye, traffic through the Dnieper hydroelectric power station is temporarily blocked .