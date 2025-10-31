On Saturday, power outage schedules will be in effect in some regions: how many queues

$42.080.01
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 8722 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 12334 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 17873 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 22372 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 35368 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 18852 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 34016 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17026 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20351 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Culture: what is the new name of the agency
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvest
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for Halloween
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 34008 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for Halloween
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvest
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting
On Saturday, power outage schedules will be in effect in some regions: how many queues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

On November 1, measures to limit electricity consumption by up to 0.5 queues will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

On Saturday, power outage schedules will be in effect in some regions: how many queues

On Saturday, November 1, measures to limit consumption by up to 0.5 of the queue will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

Tomorrow, November 1, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities

- the message says.

The time and scope of the restrictions will be as follows: hourly outage schedules - from 08:00 to 10:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 - with a volume of 0.5 of the queue; power limitation schedules - from 08:00 to 10:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 - for industrial consumers. The time and scope of the restrictions may change.

Recall

In all regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are being applied, consumption remains high, Russia has again attacked the energy sector.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine