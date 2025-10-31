On Saturday, power outage schedules will be in effect in some regions: how many queues

On Saturday, November 1, measures to limit consumption by up to 0.5 of the queue will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

Tomorrow, November 1, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities - the message says.

The time and scope of the restrictions will be as follows: hourly outage schedules - from 08:00 to 10:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 - with a volume of 0.5 of the queue; power limitation schedules - from 08:00 to 10:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 - for industrial consumers. The time and scope of the restrictions may change.

Recall

In all regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are being applied, consumption remains high, Russia has again attacked the energy sector.