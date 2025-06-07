On June 6, 164 combat clashes took place at the front, the enemy carried out more than 4,427 attacks

Since the beginning of June 6, 164 combat clashes took place on the front. The enemy attacked the positions of our troops and settlements more than 4427 times. This is reported in its report of 06.06.2025 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 06.06.2025, 164 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Today, the enemy, according to updated data, launched one massive missile and 41 air strikes, using 45 missiles and 77 guided aerial bombs, involved 1519 kamikaze drones to attack, and carried out more than 4427 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked four times near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Vovchansk Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions in the areas of the settlements of Zahryzove and Stepova Novoselivka four times during the day, Ukrainian units repelled all attacks of the occupiers.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times in the areas of the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi and in the directions of Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Vovchyi Yar, Hryhorivka, Torske and Serebryansky forestry.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the direction of Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Chasovyi Yar and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted 12 offensive actions on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Kleban-Byk, Toretsk and towards Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusynyi Yar, Stepanivka and Yablunivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried 56 times to break into our defense in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Nova Poltavka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Horikhove, Nadiivka, Novoukrainka, Andriivka and in the directions of the settlements of Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Poltavka, Promin, Muravka, Oleksiivka.

According to available information, the occupiers' losses in the direction for today amount to 210 occupiers killed and wounded, in addition, one tank, four armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, ten motorcycles, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, one satellite communication terminal, five antennas of unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, in addition, one enemy motorcycle was damaged - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 attacks of the occupying army in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, in the direction of Dachne, Bahatyr today. The settlement of Olhivske was subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipol direction, near Malynivka and towards Poltavka, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three enemy attacks, and two more combat clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on Huliaipole, Poltavka and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Pyatikhatok and in the direction of Pavlivka. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on Kamyanske.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, Russian occupiers launched an air strike with unguided air missiles on the area of the settlement of Mykolaivka.

In the Kursk direction, in general, today the Russian occupiers made 30 attempts to advance. The enemy launched seven air strikes and dropped 15 guided aerial bombs, carried out 157 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

The so-called summer offensive of the Russian army is most likely a continuation of the attempt to push through the Ukrainian defense, and this attempt has been going on since previous years. Despite the large group near Sumy and Kharkiv region, the main blow of the Russian Federation is directed at the Donetsk region, especially at Kostyantynivka. The enemy is trying to break through the defense and seize more territories. Analysts believe that the Russian Federation hopes for a breakthrough in the coming months, but where exactly will Putin's army direct its main efforts? The The Telegraph publication tells about possible directions of this offensive, reports UNN.

