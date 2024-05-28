On June 18, a QR code will appear in the Reserve+ application

Starting from June 18, the Reserve+ will have a QR code that will allow electronic data to be used as a full-fledged military record document, replacing paper versions. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

On June 18, a QR code will appear in Reserve+ - it will finally equate the information from Oberih with an electronic military record. We can scan this QR code and get all the information we need - Chernogorenko says.

According to her, there will be no need to be tied to paper documents anymore.

Recall

By the end of June, the Ministry of Defense plans to digitize its interaction with military medical commissions, which will allow receiving referrals through the app without visiting commissions.