On Friday, you'll be able to take a break from the rain: Didenko on the weather on October 3rd

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

On October 3rd, Ukraine is expected to have dry weather, but with gusty winds. The air temperature will be uneven: in the south and east up to +19 degrees, in the north up to +13, and in the west only +8+11 degrees.

On Friday, you'll be able to take a break from the rain: Didenko on the weather on October 3rd

The air temperature is not so straightforward. In the north, there will be a rise, and it will also get warmer in the south and east. However, in the western regions, the situation will be different. UNN reports this with reference to the page of forecaster Natalka Didenko.

Details

According to tomorrow's forecast:

On October 3, there will be no precipitation throughout Ukraine. The wind will be gusty, even strong in some places, such as in the east. Regarding the temperature, Didenko notes a number of features.

For October 3, expect:

Warm, almost summer weather in the south, and in some places in the east: these are Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions, where it will be +14+19 degrees during the day.

In the center, in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions - from +10 to +14 degrees.

In the north, it will get warmer to +10+13 degrees.

However, the coldest weather will remain in the western regions. There, throughout October 3, it will be +8+11 degrees. Didenko notes that the coming night will be very cold in the west: 0+4 degrees and in some places up to 1 degree below zero.

Capital of Ukraine - temperature

According to Didenko's forecast, in Kyiv, this cold and slightly rainy event will end on October 2, and tomorrow it will be "a little more merciful."

Temperature: up to +12 degrees; on Saturday up to +14 degrees!

Recall

According to the forecast, during the day, October 2, in the northern, most central and Kharkiv regions, light rain; in Zakarpattia up to +13°; in the south and east of the country during the day +12-17°.

Ihor Telezhnikov

KyivWeather and environment
Rains in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv