On August 20, Ukraine will be hit by heat of up to 34°C, with thunderstorms in the north — the Hydrometeorological Center
Kyiv • UNN
On August 20, Ukraine will have variable cloudiness and predominantly no precipitation. Rain and thunderstorms are possible in the north and the Carpathians, with temperatures reaching 34°C.
On Thursday, August 20, partly cloudy skies are expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, precipitation is generally not expected; only in the northern part of the country and in the Carpathians will there be occasional brief rain and thunderstorms during the day.
Southwesterly winds, 7–12 m/s; in most western and northern regions, gusts of 15–20 m/s in places during the day. Temperatures 25–30°C, up to 34°C in the southwest of the country
In Kyiv and the region, mostly clear weather will persist on August 20, with no precipitation. Temperatures +27°...+29°.
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