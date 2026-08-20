On August 20, Ukraine will be hit by heat of up to 34°C, with thunderstorms in the north — the Hydrometeorological Center

On Thursday, August 20, partly cloudy skies are expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, precipitation is generally not expected; only in the northern part of the country and in the Carpathians will there be occasional brief rain and thunderstorms during the day.

Southwesterly winds, 7–12 m/s; in most western and northern regions, gusts of 15–20 m/s in places during the day. Temperatures 25–30°C, up to 34°C in the southwest of the country — the statement says.

In Kyiv and the region, mostly clear weather will persist on August 20, with no precipitation. Temperatures +27°...+29°.

A climatologist stated that the fourth heatwave Europe is experiencing is not the last one this year