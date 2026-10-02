Oleksandr Usyk’s house was damaged by a Russian strike: his wife Kateryna showed the aftermath

$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
12:27 PM • 2562 views
The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners
12:14 PM • 4034 views
The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition
10:21 AM • 12421 views
EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine and emphasized reforms for further payments - Zelenskyy responded
08:33 AM • 16857 views
Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 15462 views
Regular power outages in Ukraine — will there be a blackout this year?
08:09 AM • 14175 views
Ukraine submitted law on national minorities, Hungary approved it: more achieved than under the Orbán government in 10 years
06:52 AM • 18804 views
Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT
October 2, 06:37 AM • 17106 views
Trump administration is redirecting aid under the Ukraine law to Latin America - WP
October 2, 05:55 AM • 15869 views
Kyiv continues to be attacked by Russians: there is one dead and injured people, traffic on the bridges has been restrictedPhoto
October 2, 03:07 AM • 23039 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3m/s
47%
761mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on October 2 in Ukraine and around the worldOctober 2, 02:58 AM • 10890 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligence07:15 AM • 23072 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhoto08:07 AM • 25320 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideo08:29 AM • 16770 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for it10:40 AM • 10901 views
Publications
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures12:36 PM • 1254 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for it10:40 AM • 11179 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhoto08:07 AM • 25738 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligence07:15 AM • 23320 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 54941 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Taras Vysotskyi
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old son10:25 AM • 9960 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideo08:29 AM • 17081 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhoto08:07 AM • 25738 views
In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major updatePhotoOctober 1, 04:41 PM • 34215 views
Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat was left without his inheritance — who will share the millionsOctober 1, 03:10 PM • 39795 views
Actual
Film
Heating
Technology
El País
TikTok

Oleksandr Usyk’s house was damaged by a Russian strike: his wife Kateryna showed the aftermath

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Boxer Oleksandr Usyk’s house was damaged by a Russian strike. His family was unharmed because they were abroad.

Oleksandr Usyk’s house was damaged by a Russian strike: his wife Kateryna showed the aftermath

The home of famous Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was damaged by a Russian strike. His wife, Kateryna, reported this on social media, UNN reports.

Details

The exact time when the house was damaged is currently unknown. The photo shows glass doors covered with numerous cracks.

Kateryna Usyk captioned the photograph with the word "Home" and added a broken heart.

At the same time, it is reported that the boxer's family was unharmed, as they were abroad at the time of the damage.

To recap

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk decided to radically change his image ahead of the 17th wedding anniversary with his wife, Kateryna.

At the same time, the media reported that Russian dictator vladimir putin instructed his military commanders to abandon the rules of warfare, which led to a sharp increase in Russia's strikes on civilian targets.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineSports
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin