The home of famous Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was damaged by a Russian strike. His wife, Kateryna, reported this on social media, UNN reports.

Details

The exact time when the house was damaged is currently unknown. The photo shows glass doors covered with numerous cracks.

Kateryna Usyk captioned the photograph with the word "Home" and added a broken heart.

At the same time, it is reported that the boxer's family was unharmed, as they were abroad at the time of the damage.

To recap

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk decided to radically change his image ahead of the 17th wedding anniversary with his wife, Kateryna.

At the same time, the media reported that Russian dictator vladimir putin instructed his military commanders to abandon the rules of warfare, which led to a sharp increase in Russia's strikes on civilian targets.