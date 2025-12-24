$42.100.05
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 8316 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 26335 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 43557 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 58086 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 65443 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 11:41 AM • 40728 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 49953 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 22110 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
December 23, 08:27 AM • 19292 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Oleksandr Svishchov launches water polo reboot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Oleksandr Svishchov's main goal for 2026 is not only to preserve water polo but also to gradually restore it to its pre-war level. A separate area of work is to return major water polo centers to the elite.

Oleksandr Svishchov launches water polo reboot
Oleksandr Svishchov - president of the Water Polo Federation of Ukraine

The President of the Ukrainian Water Polo Federation Oleksandr Svishchov named the key tasks for 2026 as the development of the Super League, rejuvenation of national teams and creation of conditions for the growth of young athletes despite the war. According to him, the main goal is not only to preserve water polo, but also to gradually return it to its pre-war level, UNN informs.

Super League under fire, but with character

Svishchov emphasized that in the midst of a full-scale war, they managed to keep teams from eastern Ukraine, including Kharkiv teams and the relocated Mariupol.

"These teams train under alarms, without light, but they keep up the level. This is an example of true character," he said.

The return of Kyiv, Odesa and the female elite

The President of the Ukrainian Water Polo Federation confirmed the real plans to return the Kyiv team to the Super League as early as the 2026/2027 season. The basis should be the youth teams of the capital. The federation is also interested in reviving the Odesa water polo center.

In the women’s division, the main task is to return the league to its pre-war structure. Oleksandr Svishchov called Kharkiv’s return to the Premier League and Dnipro’s expected return to the elite a positive signal.

Ukraine’s national teams and the bet on youth

In 2026, the men’s and women’s national teams of Ukraine will compete in the World Cup in Malta. The squad is being rejuvenated, and 80% of the legionnaires have already confirmed their readiness to join the national team.

Oleksandr Svishchov pays special attention to the U16 and U20 youth teams, emphasizing the importance of retaining young athletes in the Ukrainian water polo system.

"Our main task is to ensure that children do not give up sports and proudly return to defend the colors of Ukraine," he concluded.

Oleksandr Svishchov combines sports activities with systematic investments in the Ukrainian economy, ranking third in the ranking of top investors in Western Ukraine. His contribution to infrastructure development is an important factor in supporting the national economy and creating conditions for physical education of young people.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
World Aquatics
Water polo
Oleksandr Svishchov