The President of the Ukrainian Water Polo Federation Oleksandr Svishchov named the key tasks for 2026 as the development of the Super League, rejuvenation of national teams and creation of conditions for the growth of young athletes despite the war. According to him, the main goal is not only to preserve water polo, but also to gradually return it to its pre-war level, UNN informs.

Super League under fire, but with character

Svishchov emphasized that in the midst of a full-scale war, they managed to keep teams from eastern Ukraine, including Kharkiv teams and the relocated Mariupol.

"These teams train under alarms, without light, but they keep up the level. This is an example of true character," he said.

The return of Kyiv, Odesa and the female elite

The President of the Ukrainian Water Polo Federation confirmed the real plans to return the Kyiv team to the Super League as early as the 2026/2027 season. The basis should be the youth teams of the capital. The federation is also interested in reviving the Odesa water polo center.

In the women’s division, the main task is to return the league to its pre-war structure. Oleksandr Svishchov called Kharkiv’s return to the Premier League and Dnipro’s expected return to the elite a positive signal.

Ukraine’s national teams and the bet on youth

In 2026, the men’s and women’s national teams of Ukraine will compete in the World Cup in Malta. The squad is being rejuvenated, and 80% of the legionnaires have already confirmed their readiness to join the national team.

Oleksandr Svishchov pays special attention to the U16 and U20 youth teams, emphasizing the importance of retaining young athletes in the Ukrainian water polo system.

"Our main task is to ensure that children do not give up sports and proudly return to defend the colors of Ukraine," he concluded.

Oleksandr Svishchov combines sports activities with systematic investments in the Ukrainian economy, ranking third in the ranking of top investors in Western Ukraine. His contribution to infrastructure development is an important factor in supporting the national economy and creating conditions for physical education of young people.