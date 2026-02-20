Oleksandr Okipniuk reached the finals of the 2026 Olympics and maintains good chances for a medal for Ukraine

$43.270.03
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 4556 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
07:56 AM • 11200 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 41532 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 74375 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 46058 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 78019 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 39397 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 62014 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 32232 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 28094 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reportedFebruary 20, 01:28 AM • 27129 views
New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPPFebruary 20, 02:03 AM • 24296 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 18355 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 20257 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 13425 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 4556 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 45628 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 78019 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 62014 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 55860 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Serhiy Lysak
Bohdan Dolintse
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 13572 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 20360 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 18449 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 22318 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 33210 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
9K720 Iskander

Oleksandr Okipniuk reached the finals of the 2026 Olympics and maintains good chances for a medal for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Oleksandr Okipniuk became the first Ukrainian finalist in freestyle skiing at the 2026 Olympics, scoring 112.67 points. Other Ukrainian athletes did not qualify.

Oleksandr Okipniuk reached the finals of the 2026 Olympics and maintains good chances for a medal for Ukraine

Ukrainian freestyle skier Oleksandr Okipniuk has qualified for the finals of the aerials competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics. In the first qualifying attempt, he scored 112.67 points, taking sixth place and securing his spot among the finalists, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, Okipniuk became the first Ukrainian representative to secure a place in the finals in this event at the 2026 Games. According to the rules, the six best athletes from the qualification round advance to the decisive stage.

Meanwhile, other Ukrainians — Dmytro Kotovskyi, Yan Havriuk, and Maksym Kuznetsov — failed to improve their results in the second attempt and did not qualify for the finals.

For the Ukrainian freestyle team, this is one of the key chances to compete for medals, as aerials traditionally remains the strongest discipline for the Ukrainian team at the Winter Olympics. The finals will take place on February 20 at 2:30 PM.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Austrian ski jumper Daniel Tschofenig was disqualified at the 2026 Olympics due to non-compliant equipment. His boots exceeded the allowed size by 4 millimeters, costing him a chance to compete for a medal.

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsOlympics
Ukraine