Oil prices rise for second consecutive day amid shrinking US inventories

September 23, 07:19 PM • 15222 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 28807 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 25016 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 24213 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 48253 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 26464 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 62416 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42323 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 39252 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 52027 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Popular news
Russian Kursk region under drone attack: energy facilities damagedVideoSeptember 23, 08:05 PM • 10944 views
Russian army storms Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk despite significant losses - DeepStateSeptember 23, 09:12 PM • 5034 views
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"11:53 PM • 8614 views
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly01:25 AM • 6328 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88Photo02:37 AM • 7228 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 638 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 48244 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 36666 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 52933 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 52430 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Switzerland
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 20063 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 81035 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 42074 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 57003 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 108737 views
The Guardian
MiG-31
Fox News
SpaceX Starship
E-6 Mercury

Oil prices rise for second consecutive day amid shrinking US inventories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Brent crude futures rose to $67.82 a barrel, while WTI rose to $63.62. The price increase is due to a decrease in oil inventories in the US and the cessation of exports from Iraqi Kurdistan.

Oil prices rise for second consecutive day amid shrinking US inventories

Oil prices rose for a second straight day on Wednesday after an industry report showed a decline in US crude inventories last week, reinforcing a sense of tightening supply in the market, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

By 04:00 GMT (07:00 Kyiv time), Brent crude futures were up 19 cents, or 0.3%, at $67.82 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $63.62.

Both benchmark grades rose more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday amid a stalled deal to resume exports from Iraqi Kurdistan, halting pipeline oil flows from the region to Turkey, despite hopes for a deal to resolve the issue, as two key producers sought debt repayment guarantees.

The agreement between Iraq's federal and Kurdish regional governments and oil companies provides for the resumption of oil exports of about 230,000 barrels per day. Pipeline supplies have been suspended since March 2023.

"Prices are expected to remain supported but in a limited range in the near term," said Emril Jamil, senior oil analyst at LSEG.

Ongoing supply disruptions from Russia are supporting prices, but further gains are being constrained by uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions, Jamil added.

Trump to talk to Orban about Hungary buying Russian oil23.09.25, 21:21 • 11325 views

Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that US crude and gasoline inventories fell last week, while distillate inventories rose, market sources said. According to sources, crude inventories fell by 3.82 million barrels in the week ended September 19, while gasoline inventories fell by 1.05 million barrels and distillate inventories rose by 518,000 barrels. Official US government energy data will be released on Wednesday. It is expected to show an increase in both crude and gasoline inventories and a likely decrease in distillate inventories.

There are other signs of tightening supply: Reuters reports that Chevron, the largest US company, will only be able to export about half of the 240,000 barrels of oil per day it produces jointly with partners in Venezuela.

In July, the company received permission to operate in the sanctioned country, but new rules will mean less heavy, high-sulfur crude produced in Venezuela will flow to the US.

Julia Shramko

Brent Crude
Federal Reserve
Venezuela
Iraq
Turkey
United States