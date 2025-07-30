$41.790.01
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 22145 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 49544 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 61504 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 53157 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 61617 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 109911 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 49830 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 67436 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 65272 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Oil prices rise amid Trump's new stance on Russia and his tariff threats - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Oil prices rose after Donald Trump's statement about introducing measures against Russia and tariff threats to countries trading Russian oil. Brent futures rose to $72.09, and WTI to $69.97.

Oil prices rise amid Trump's new stance on Russia and his tariff threats - Reuters

Today, oil prices rose slightly as investors focused on events driven by US President Donald Trump's tougher ultimatum to Russia to end the war in Ukraine. This also happened against the backdrop of customs threats to countries trading Russian oil, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The most active Brent crude oil futures rose by 40 cents, or approximately 0.6%, to $72.09 per barrel by 11:28 a.m. ET (15:28 GMT).

The price of US West Texas Intermediate oil rose by 76 cents to $69.97, with investors largely ignoring mixed data on US crude oil and fuel inventories.

The September Brent oil contract, which expires on Wednesday, rose by 37 cents to $72.88. Both contracts fell by almost 1% earlier the same day.

Donald Trump's statement

On Tuesday, Trump said he would begin implementing measures against Russia, such as 100% secondary tariffs for trading partners, if it does not make progress in ending the war in Ukraine within 10-12 days.

He imposed a 25% tariff on goods imported from India, starting August 1, as well as an unspecified penalty for buying Russian weapons and oil. The United States also warned China, the largest buyer of Russian oil, that it could face huge tariffs if it continues to buy.

Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Indian goods over energy purchases from Russia30.07.25, 16:11 • 2746 views

JP Morgan analysts wrote that while China is unlikely to comply with US sanctions, India has made it clear that it will, which could affect 2.3 million barrels per day (b/d) of Russian oil exports.

Traders seem to be more focused on tariffs (related to Russia), and India's compliance is seen as a positive factor for crude oil prices 

- Dennis Kissler, Senior Vice President of Trading at BOK Financial.

Meanwhile, US crude oil inventories rose by 7.7 million barrels, the US Energy Information Administration reported, compared to analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million barrel draw.

US gasoline inventories fell by 2.7 million barrels compared to analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.6 million barrel draw. Distillate stockpiles, including diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.6 million barrels compared to expectations for a 0.3 million barrel increase, EIA data showed.

Addition

US President Donald Trump assured Ukrainians who fled Russia's war against Ukraine, stating that he intends to allow them to stay in the US until the end of the war, which he told reporters.

Pavlo Zinchenko

