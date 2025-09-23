Oil continues to fall in price: Iraq-Kurdistan deal pressures market

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
05:00 AM • 11443 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 12107 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 17209 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 32823 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 36520 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 38325 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 56802 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 66773 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 62293 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 30068 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.9m/s
48%
752mm
Popular news
Russian troops attacked Chernihiv: critical infrastructure hitSeptember 22, 11:15 PM • 11056 views
Russians are building a broadcasting network in the temporarily occupied territoriesSeptember 22, 11:54 PM • 7930 views
Company director embezzled almost UAH 4 million allocated for modular homes in Kyiv OblastPhotoSeptember 23, 01:12 AM • 10054 views
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown dronesSeptember 23, 01:48 AM • 12480 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideo02:44 AM • 12828 views
Publications
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?07:45 AM • 1548 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly05:00 AM • 11443 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 52215 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 56802 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 66773 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Emmanuel Macron
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
United Kingdom
Kazakhstan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 52215 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 25576 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 41654 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 92869 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 114799 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
The Guardian
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fox News

Oil continues to fall in price: Iraq-Kurdistan deal pressures market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2174 views

Oil prices are falling for the fifth consecutive day due to an agreement between Iraq and Kurdistan to resume operation of the oil pipeline. Investors are concerned about a possible oversupply in the global market.

Oil continues to fall in price: Iraq-Kurdistan deal pressures market

Oil prices continue to fall due to an agreement between the governments of Iraq and Kurdistan to resume operations of a key oil pipeline. Investors are concerned about a possible oversupply in the global market. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, September 23, oil prices began to decline, despite the fact that yesterday the price of "black gold" increased amid rumors of new sanctions against Russia.

Brent crude futures fell by 0.63% to $66.15 per barrel, while American WTI lost 0.58% and traded at $61.92. Thus, over the past week, both brands have lost about 4%.

OPEC confirms high oil demand forecasts and sees stable economic growth11.09.25, 18:19 • 3962 views

Pressure on the market intensified after Baghdad and the Kurdish administration reached a preliminary agreement on resuming operation of the oil pipeline. This fueled expectations of increased exports from the region and the risk of oversupply.

The prevailing theme remains concerns about oversupply, while demand prospects are still uncertain as we approach the end of the year. The restart of the KRG pipeline is also putting pressure on prices.

— said LSEG Senior Analyst An Pham.

Global supplies are projected to grow significantly faster this year than previously forecast. This conclusion was reached by the International Energy Agency in its latest report. In the long term, by 2026, the oil surplus may become even more noticeable, as OPEC+ increases production, and countries outside the cartel also increase production.

At the same time, the market situation remains unstable. Investors are closely monitoring discussions in the European Union regarding possible tightening of sanctions against Russian oil exports and developments in the Middle East, where geopolitical risks can quickly affect price dynamics.

Additional uncertainty is created by data from the US: crude oil inventories are expected to have increased last week, while gasoline and distillate volumes decreased.

According to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), Saudi Arabia cut oil exports to their lowest level in four months in July. In contrast, Iraq, the second largest producer within OPEC+, increased supplies, fulfilling the cartel's agreements.

Recall

It was reported earlier that after a three-week decline, oil prices began to rise as the market reacted to possible new European Union sanctions aimed at reducing Russia's energy revenues.

On September 19, oil prices fell, as fears about fuel demand in the US outweighed expectations that the first interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve this year would lead to increased consumption.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
OPEC
Reuters
Iraq
European Union
Saudi Arabia
United States