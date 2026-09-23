Oil prices continue to fall as the U.S. and Iran try to negotiate peace

$44.710.0351.370.17
ukenru
02:17 AM • 2864 views
In Ukraine, the "Chahar" barrier was created, which cuts FPV drones’ fiber-optic cables in one secondPhoto
01:17 AM • 5942 views
Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi promised to continue supporting Ukraine at her first meeting with Zelenskyy
12:56 AM • 5626 views
Latvia and Estonia will impose national sanctions on Russian oligarchs Usmanov and Fridman after the EU restrictions are lifted
11:57 PM • 7170 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to involve Xi Jinping in putting pressure on Putin
11:14 PM • 8942 views
Zelenskyy summed up what he managed to discuss with Trump and what the next steps will be to end the war with the Russian Federation
10:56 PM • 8052 views
The U.S., Greenland and Denmark Agreement: What It Entails and How It Will Change Security in the Arctic
10:18 PM • 9298 views
The Neryungri State District Power Plant caught fire in Yakutia, 5,500 km from the Ukrainian borderVideo
09:30 PM • 10808 views
Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Burnham and warned of Russia preparing a new massive attackVideo
September 22, 08:51 PM • 11374 views
Witkoff and Kushner will meet with the Ukrainian delegation and European representatives to discuss de-escalation with the Russian Federation
September 22, 08:27 PM • 11318 views
Saudi Arabia restarted the 7-million-barrel-per-day oil pipeline after drone attacks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
1m/s
92%
750mm
Popular news
An enemy drone crashed near a geriatric nursing home in Chernihiv, causing damageSeptember 22, 05:05 PM • 3432 views
How to cover Ukraine’s budget deficit: Zelenskyy discussed possible solutions with Denmark’s prime ministerVideoSeptember 22, 05:07 PM • 4126 views
Putin is ready to meet to bring an end to the war in Ukraine - TrumpSeptember 22, 06:12 PM • 3556 views
It has become known what Hayden Panettiere died from09:05 PM • 11316 views
Dolph Lundgren admitted that he considered legal suicide while battling cancer10:06 PM • 6810 views
Publications
Europe will strengthen its aviation capacity to combat wildfires — Ursula von der LeyenSeptember 22, 01:46 PM • 27891 views
Border Crossing Stamp: Do Ukrainians Need It and What to Do If It Is MissingSeptember 22, 01:06 PM • 33188 views
How to use a seized account during martial lawSeptember 22, 12:20 PM • 41092 views
From dependence to domestic production: why Ukraine needs its own jet engines for missiles and drones
Exclusive
September 22, 10:20 AM • 47576 views
Budget millions for Odrex: the clinic involved in 10 criminal proceedings received UAH 111 million from the NHSU in 2025PhotoSeptember 22, 10:08 AM • 43085 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson abandoned her rule and appeared in public with bold makeup01:05 AM • 1398 views
Taylor Swift announced a new song "Patient Zero"12:06 AM • 1944 views
Princess Diana joked about her own funeral two months before her death11:06 PM • 2956 views
Dolph Lundgren admitted that he considered legal suicide while battling cancer10:06 PM • 6964 views
It has become known what Hayden Panettiere died from09:05 PM • 11390 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
Technology
Bild
Social network

Oil prices continue to fall as the U.S. and Iran try to negotiate peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

WTI fell to $89.66 and Brent to $99.25 per barrel. Prices are under pressure from progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations and the restoration of the Saudi oil pipeline.

Oil prices continue to fall as the U.S. and Iran try to negotiate peace

Global oil prices continued to decline following reports of progress in U.S. talks with Iran and Saudi Arabia's preparations to resume operations of the key East–West oil pipeline. U.S. WTI fell below $90 per barrel after dropping by approximately 10% over the previous five days, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

WTI futures fell another 1% to $89.66 per barrel. Brent crude lost 1.1% and traded at $99.25 per barrel.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that a meeting between American representatives and Iranian envoys was "very productive" and stated that the parties planned to continue contacts.

Saudi Arabia prepares to resume operations of key oil pipeline

Expectations of resumed exports through Saudi Arabia's East–West oil pipeline, which allows oil to be transported around the Strait of Hormuz, are also putting additional pressure on prices.

Trump said there were "good chances" of a deal with Iran after Witkoff and Kushner met with intermediaries23.09.26, 00:17 • 1714 views

Its capacity reaches 7 million barrels per day. The pipeline was damaged during attacks in early September, but Saudi Arabia plans to resume exports via this route in the coming days.

Despite the latest decline, oil has risen by more than 60% since the beginning of the year due to the war in the Middle East and supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia restarted the 7-million-barrel-per-day oil pipeline after drone attacks22.09.26, 23:27 • 11319 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
United States
Iran