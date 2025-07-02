Officials who embezzled UAH 20 million allocated for road repairs will be prosecuted in Kharkiv region

Law enforcement officers completed the pre-trial investigation against officials of one of the territorial communities of Kharkiv Oblast who embezzled funds allocated for road repairs. Currently, the indictment has been sent to court. This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), as reported by UNN.

Details

In 2023, the deputy head of the community concluded 12 contracts for the repair of local roads with two pre-selected companies. He involved a mobilized specialist in the illegal activity, who formally carried out technical supervision, although he was actually on military service.

The scheme also involved the director of a private enterprise, two foremen, and an authorized person for community procurement.

The defendants inflated the scope of work, manipulated the quality of materials, and signed documentation without proper verification of work performance. As a result, the community lost almost UAH 20 million.

Six participants in the scheme are accused, depending on their role, of the following crimes:

creation and participation in a criminal organization (Part 2, 3 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

appropriation of property by abuse of office (Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

official forgery (Part 4 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanctions provide for up to 13 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

To ensure compensation for damages, cars, real estate, and monetary assets totaling over UAH 10 million have been seized. They have been transferred to ARMA's management.

