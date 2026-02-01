Official: Oleksandr Zinchenko becomes a player for Amsterdam's Ajax

Ukrainian national football team player Oleksandr Zinchenko has moved from London's Arsenal to Amsterdam's Ajax. This was reported by the press service of the Dutch club, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the 29-year-old defender's contract is valid until the end of the current season.

Oleksandr is an experienced player who will give us an immediate quality boost in our Champions League performances. As a left-back, he is tactically strong, provides defensive stability, and perfectly fits our style of play. Oleksandr has proven in the Premier League that, in addition to his defensive qualities, he can also play an important role in building attacks and breaking lines. Therefore, we are very happy that he will strengthen our team at least until the summer. - said Ajax director Marin Boeker.

Zinchenko himself wrote on social media: "Looking forward to getting started." In addition, he addressed Arsenal, thanking the club, teammates, and fans for their support and experience, and emphasized that he will forever cherish warm memories of his time in London.

Recall

Forward of the Ukrainian youth national team Artem Stepanov moved from German "Bayer 04" to Dutch "Utrecht" on loan with an option to buy. The 18-year-old striker will play under number 18.

